Valdosta murder suspect captured

Jul. 11—VALDOSTA — A wanted murder suspect was caught hiding in a woman's backyard shed Saturday, police said.

Around 4:25 p.m., police responded to a home in the 1500 block of North Lee Street when a woman called E911 about a stranger in her backyard shed, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

Officers surrounded the shed and ordered the man to come out; through a window, they could see Xavier Cornelius White, a 32-year-old man wanted in the June 29 death of Napoleon Ponder, 51, of Valdosta, police said.

Police had warrants on him for felony murder and aggravated assault charges, police said.

White surrendered to officers and was taken to the Lowndes County Jail without incident, police said.

At 3:42 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, police investigated a missing person report.

During a search of a residence in the 100 block of Baisden Avenue, police found Ponder's body, police said. He had apparently been shot and he was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives identified White as a suspect, obtained warrants and asked the public for help finding him.

"I am proud of the non-stop work by our officers and detectives to find the offender. I also want to thank the community for providing tips that helped us locate him and take him into custody without incident," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.