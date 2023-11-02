Valdosta officer injured in conflict with unruly juvenile

Nov. 2—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta police officer suffered injuries during an altercation with an unruly juvenile Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The Valdosta Police Department issued a press release on its social media accounts regarding the altercation Wednesday evening. The officer and other parties involved were not identified.

At about 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 31, an officer located and transported a 15-year-old male who was reported as a runaway earlier in the morning back to his residence in the 700 block of East Jane Street, the press release said.

The juvenile became disrespectful and used profanity to both his mother and the officer. His behavior escalated as the officer attempted to calm him down resulting in his detainment and a charge of unruly juvenile.

"As the officer was attempting to put the juvenile in a patrol vehicle, the juvenile began kicking at the officer and the patrol vehicle. The juvenile pushed against the officer and as the officer was trying to gain control of the juvenile they fell to the ground. The officer fell backward, striking the back of his head against the road, resulting in the officer losing consciousness," the release said.

A nearby witness called E911 to report that an officer was unconscious and bleeding from his head. Numerous officers responded to assist the officer and secure the juvenile.

The officer received EMS services and was transported to a hospital where he was treated and later released.

The juvenile was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice and was charged with aggravated battery on a police officer-felony, obstruction of a police officer-felony and unruly juvenile-misdemeanor.

He also received a felony charge of interference with government property due to his actions during his transportation.

The VPD said, "The Department of Juvenile Justice authorized the juvenile to be detained at a Regional Youth Detention Center. As the transporting officer attempted to put the juvenile in the patrol vehicle to be transported to Lowndes County Jail, he intentionally struck the patrol vehicle with his head damaging the patrol vehicle. The juvenile was then transported to the hospital to be examined for injuries from banging his head, before being transported to Lowndes County Jail."

VPD Chief Leslie Manahan shared comments about the incident and said the juvenile ate candy while the officer received emergency treatment.

"I cannot thank the witness enough for calling 911 when they saw our officer hit the ground, then the incredibly quick response by our officers and deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, to ensure that our officer was all right. We are extremely lucky that our officer did not receive more serious injuries. This juvenile had outright disrespect for our officers. As our officer was being treated by EMS, he sat in the back of a patrol car eating candy he pulled from his pocket, acting like it was all a joke!" Manahan said.