Valdosta police arrest suspect hiding in closet

Nov. 26—VALDOSTA — Police arrested a man wanted on several criminal warrants after finding him hiding in an apartment closet.

A 38-year-old Valdosta man is in custody on charges of two felony counts of aggravated stalking, felony robbery by sudden snatching, misdemeanor criminal trespass — damage to property, misdemeanor criminal trespass — unlawful purpose, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

The case began a month ago, on Oct. 30, when a woman called 911 to report the suspect had violated a Lowndes County State Court-issued no-contact order; he had visited her residence and contacted her cell phone. VPD detectives began working the case.

On Nov. 17, the same woman called 911 to report the suspect had "unlawfully entered her residence, broke a table and grabbed her cell phone from her hand," police said. "Officers found evidence and witness that substantiated the allegations."

The next day, police obtained the arrest warrants for the suspect.

At about 10 p.m., Nov. 23, police received an anonymous tip, stating the suspect was inside an 1100 block Old Statenville Road apartment.

"When officers began searching the apartment, they heard a noise coming from an air vent," police said. "Officers removed the cover for the air vent and found (the suspect) hiding in a small closet connected to the vent. He was taken into custody without incident and was transported to Lowndes County Jail."

"We are thankful for the citizen that called in the tip to let our officers know where Harris was located. Our officers did an outstanding job searching the residence to ensure that this offender was taken into custody," VPD Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.