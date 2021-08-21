Valdosta police: Man shot in self defense

Aug. 21—VALDOSTA — Police have named a man shot to death earlier this week. Authorities also have identified a shooter but add no charges will be filed and the shooter's name will not be released to the public.

Police say the man was shot in self defense.

Lyndon Williams, 25, was shot along the 600 block of East Brookwood Drive Wednesday morning, according to a Valdosta Police Department report.

"This investigation has revealed that the deceased, Lyndon Williams, followed behind a subject for several miles as he was returning home from work," according to a statement released by Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan. "This subject did not know that he was being followed. Once at the residence, Williams produced a firearm and confronted the subject as he was trying to get out of his vehicle and go into his home.

"The subject was able to retrieve a handgun as he got out of his vehicle and shot Williams in self-defense."

The VPD responded to a call to the scene shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, according to the initial police statement.

Officers performed first aid until EMTs arrive but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said no criminal charges are being filed in the case.

"We are not releasing any names of the other parties involved," Manahan added, "due to no criminal charges being filed and for their safety."