Valdosta police mourn loss of one of their own

Jun. 17—VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Officer Zachary Touchton passed away unexpectedly Sunday, according to a police department Facebook posting.

"Officer Touchton took pride in serving his community, and his positive attitude was contagious to all who worked with him," the posting said. "Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers as this will be a very difficult time for them, as well as all of us here at VPD."

Earlier this year, Touchton was honored with the police department's Lifesaving Award. Touchton responded to a heated domestic situation.

"Upon arrival, a male was physically assaulting a female inside a residence. Officer Touchton heard the desperate cries for help from the female and ran into the house (prior to arrival of backup) in an attempt to get the victim out of the offender's grasp. The victim was being physically choked as Officer Touchton grabbed the offender's hands trying to loosen the grip he had around the victim's neck. The offender finally released the victim from his grip and Officer Touchton continued to put himself between the victim and the offender until backup arrived and the offender was placed into custody," the police department said

Arrangements are being held at Carson McLane funeral home in Valdosta. Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 18. The funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, with a brief honorary ceremony at McLane Riverview Memorial Gardens to follow. The service will be streamed online by Carson McLane as well. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Quilts for Cops P.O. Box 402 Newberg, Ore., 97132 or quiltsforcops@gmail.com.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.