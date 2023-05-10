Valdosta police officer seriously injured in wreck

May 10—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta police officer was seriously injured in a Wednesday morning accident.

A 911 caller said he had seen an overturned vehicle in a ditch near the two-mile marker on U.S. 84 West, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

Lowndes County Sheriff's Office deputies who arrived on the scene found a Valdosta patrol vehicle that had overturned, injuring the officer. The police officer appeared to have suffered a medical incident while driving his patrol car at 1:33 a.m., police said.

He was taken to South Georgia Medical Center where he was being treated Wednesday afternoon for serious injuries, police said.

"We are appreciative of the quick response from the sheriff's office and EMS. We are thankful that our officer is alert and talking. Our prayers go out to him and his family during this time," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in the statement.

