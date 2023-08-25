Valdosta police probe homicide case

Aug. 25—VALDOSTA — A request for a safety check Wednesday turned into a homicide investigation, police said Friday.

Around 12:15 p.m., police headed to an apartment in the 1100 block of McArthur Drive after a 911 caller asked for officers to check her home after she saw damage to the outside of the apartment, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

As officers walked around, they saw damage to windows and a door. They then found a dead 26-year-old man in the back area of the residence, police said.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide; no further information will be released at this time, police said.

Authorities ask anyone with information about this case to contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145, the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.