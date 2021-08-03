Valdosta police seek missing child

Terry Richards, The Valdosta Daily Times, Ga.
·1 min read

Aug. 3—VALDOSTA — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing toddler.

Around 1:53 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the Valdosta Mall after receiving an E911 call about a missing child, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

Officers were told that Teka Chatman, age 22 months, was taken without permission by her non-custodial mother during a supervised visit, the statement said.

Teka and her mother were last seen leaving the mall on foot around 12:09 p.m., police said.

Teka, an African-American girl, was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with gold designs, pink shorts and pink shoes. Her hair was in a braided type of hairstyle.

Her mother — an African-American woman identified by the police as Nizziria Chatman, 25, of Valdosta — was last seen wearing a beige shirt, black and white pants, and black-and-white slide-type shoes, the statement said. Her hair was braided and pulled back in a bun-type style.

Nizziria currently has an active arrest warrant for her regarding this case, police said.

Anyone with information about this case should call 911 immediately.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.

