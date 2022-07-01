Valdosta police seek murder suspect

Jul. 1—VALDOSTA — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in a Wednesday murder.

At 3:42 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, police investigated a missing person report, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Thursday evening.

During a search of a residence in the 100 block of Baisden Avenue, police found the body of Napoleon Ponder, 51, of Valdosta, police said. The body had apparent gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives have arrest warrants for Xavier Cornelius White, 32, of Valdosta on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, according to the police statement.

As of Thursday evening, White's whereabouts were unknown; he was last seen wearing a dark-color hoodie, with "CARHARTT" in white letters on the front, along with dark-color shorts, the police statement said.

Police describe White as 5-foot-8, weighing 225 pounds and bald, usually wearing black eyeglasses.

Authorities ask anyone knowing the whereabouts of White to call 911. White should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

"Our condolences go out to Mr. Ponder's family. We are asking for the public's assistance in locating the offender, so he can be taken into custody and provide information on why this senseless act occurred," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.