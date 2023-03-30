Valdosta prison inmate indicted for murder

Mar. 30—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta State Prison inmate has been indicted in the 2020 death of a fellow inmate, according to court records.

A Lowndes County grand jury indicted Arquonnis Travon Freeman, 28, on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of prohibited items by inmates, court documents show. An indictment is not a conviction of guilt.

On Sept. 9, 2020, inmate Bobby Carpenter died from injuries after a fight with another inmate, according to a Georgia Department of Corrections statement. The cause of death appeared to be stab wounds, Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash said at the time.

Warrants were issued for Freeman, the corrections department said.

Carpenter is already serving a sentence for robbery and had an extensive list of past sentences, mostly involving burglary, robbery and firearms offenses in DeKalb and Clarke counties, prison records show.

He was most recently being held in a special management unit, where "close security" inmates are housed separately from the general prison population pending rehabilitation, according to the corrections department website.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.