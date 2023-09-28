Valdosta probationer sentenced to prison

Sep. 28—VALDOSTA — A probationer from Valdosta was sentenced to prison on drug charges Sept. 21, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday.

Barry Kiya Daise, 45, was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release on Sept. 21, the justice department said in a statement. He was convicted by a federal jury of one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of maintaining and using a drug involved premises on Oct. 6, the statement said.

Daise was identified as part of a larger investigation by the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Division into armed drug trafficking in August 2019. At the time, he was on probation for a prior state felony, the justice department said.

A search warrant was executed at Daise's West Hill Avenue apartment on Nov. 19; officers found a loaded firearm stolen from Tifton, ammunition, 48 grams of powder cocaine, digital scales and evidence of crack-cocaine production, according to the statement. Daise's cell phone contained messages about selling controlled substances, meeting at his apartment complex parking lot to conduct the transactions and photos of guns and drugs.

Daise has a lengthy criminal record with prior state felony convictions including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Lowndes County and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute in Brooks County, the justice department said.

