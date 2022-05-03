Valdosta resident finds burglar in house

May 3—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta resident returned home to find a man in his Withlacoochee Drive residence this past weekend.

A 24-year-old man is charged with felony burglary and felony damage to government property, when he damaged the interior of a police car while being transported to jail, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released early this week.

At about 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30, Valdosta patrol officers responded to a residence on Willacoochee Drive after a neighbor called 911 to report a burglary.

"When officers arrived on the scene, they found a subject ... being confronted by the homeowner," police said. "During the investigation, officers found the homeowner had returned home to find (the man) in the living room of his house.

"The homeowner kept (the man) on the scene until officers could arrive. When officers arrived, they detained (the man) while the case was investigated."

Once the investigation was completed, the suspect was arrested.

"This is a good example of neighbors looking out for neighbors. We are grateful no one was injured during this situation," VPD Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.