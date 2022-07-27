Valdosta State police chief new Georgia Chiefs of Police president

Jul. 27—SAVANNAH — The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP) has announced that Valdosta State University Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police Alan Rowe was sworn in as the GACP President on Tuesday.

Rowe is a 14-year police veteran and has served as the director of Public Safety and chief of police at Valdosta State for the last five years. Prior to assuming command at VSU, Rowe served as the chief of police for the city of Pavo for two years.

Before beginning his civilian law enforcement career, Rowe served in the United States Navy with assignments to support the 5th Fleet Operations in the Middle East as an Embarked Security Team Leader for Mobile Security Squadron 22 during Operation Iraqi Freedom. After departing 5th Fleet Operations, Rowe served as a command investigator/independent duty master at arms assigned to Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron One Two One in Virginia Beach, Va.

Rowe holds master of science degrees in Emergency Management and Criminal Justice from Jacksonville State University and a master of public safety administration from Columbus State University. He is currently enrolled in the doctor of public administration program at Valdosta State. He is also a graduate of the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College, Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange to Israel, FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Seminar, and the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police Chief Executive Training Course.