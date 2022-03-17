Valdosta teen arrested for shooting another teen

Mar. 17—VALDOSTA — One teen is accused of shooting another teen last week, resulting in an arrest Thursday, police said.

At 3:05 p.m., March 8, police responded to the 900 block of Lakeside Drive after someone called E911 about a shooting, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

An officer found a 17-year-old male walking in the road with a gunshot wound to the leg. The officer performed first aid until EMTs arrived and took the young man to South Georgia Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators found the shooting took place behind a 900 block Lakeside Drive residence; detectives were told that after the shooting, people ran into the residence as the victim walked down the road. Officers checked but did not find anyone inside the home.

Detectives identified another 17-year-old Valdosta teen as the person responsible for the shooting, took out arrest warrants for felony aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and took the suspect into custody at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.

"This shooting occurred in a residential area, right when children were arriving home from school. We are grateful that this offender's reckless actions did not injure any of these children. We are also thankful for the assistance that we received from citizens in this neighborhood that do not want this activity occurring around their homes," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.