Valdosta teen facing murder charges to be tried as adult

May 11—VALDOSTA — A teenager accused of killing a 12-year-old boy with a stolen gun on May 3 will be tried as an adult, the district attorney said Wednesday.

Southern District Attorney Brad Shealy said Wednesday the 16-year-old suspect has been charged as an adult.

The suspect is charged with felony second degree murder, felony second degree cruelty to children, three felony counts of theft by entering auto, felony possession of a firearm by a minor and felony tampering with evidence, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

At about 9 a.m., May 3, police responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of North Lee Street.

"When officers arrived on the scene, they located a 12-year-old male inside a residence, with a gunshot wound to his head," police said. "Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported the victim to South Georgia Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased."

Police investigators determined the two juveniles had broken into several vehicles the previous night, stealing several firearms from the vehicles.

"They returned to the 16-year-old's residence, where they were in a bedroom playing with a couple of the stolen handguns," police said. "The gun the 16-year-old was holding discharged, shooting the victim in the head."

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and is being held at a youth detention center, authorities said.

