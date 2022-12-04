Valdosta teens charged for thefts, curfew violation

Dec. 3—VALDOSTA — Three juveniles were arrested in connection with a series of thefts from vehicles after an officer noticed them walking the streets at 4 a.m.

The juveniles, ages 16, 15 and 14, are each charged with felony theft by entering an auto and unruly child — curfew violation, according to a statement from the Valdosta Police Department.

At 4:12 a.m., Nov. 29, a police officer "observed three juveniles walking near the intersection of Mary Street and North Patterson Street," police said. "Due to (the) time and the fact the juveniles were not accompanied by an adult, the officer stopped and spoke to them. After receiving conflicting information from the three, the officer began to investigate further."

The officer found credit cards and other items stolen from vehicles parked at a 300 block Baytree Road apartment complex.

Two juveniles were released to their parents from the Department of Juvenile Justice, while a third juvenile has been detained at the Regional Youth Detention Center.

"This officer did a great job investigating this case and catching these offenders before the victims even knew their property was missing. Please use this as a reminder to lock your vehicle doors," VPD Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.