Valdosta woman arrested in arson case

Jul. 6—VALDOSTA — A woman was jailed following a fire at a house that she threatened to burn down.

A 40-year-old Valdosta woman is charged with first-degree arson, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, VPD officers and the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a structure fire along the 200 block of Wisenbaker Lane.

"After the fire had been extinguished, the fire department determined that the cause of the fire was intentional," police said.

"Arson investigators with both the fire department and the police department responded to the residence and began an arson investigation."

Investigators learned that a woman told the homeowner that she "would burn the house down," police said.

The homeowner said he saw the woman "walking away from the residence right before he observed the fire."

Police arrested the suspect near the scene.

"This was a great example of the city's first responders working together. Because of the teamwork, the offender was identified and in custody quickly," VPD Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.