Valdosta woman faces narcotics charges

Aug. 24—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta woman is charged with controlled substance violations, police said Tuesday.

A police officer saw people sitting in Tom's Park on North Troup Street at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday when the park was closed. While investigating why people were in a closed park, another officer saw a woman walking away from a backpack, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

When officers checked the backpack, they located baggies of Alpha-PVP, pills and objects commonly used with the smoking of narcotics, the statement said.

The woman — a 36-year-old Valdosta resident — is charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, two counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug-related objects, police said.

"Because of our officers' proactive work, these narcotics were taken off the street. I am proud of the work of our officers," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.