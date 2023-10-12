Valdosta woman trapped in Israel

Oct. 12—VALDOSTA — In the midst of an interview for this article Wednesday, alarms started blaring on Rabbi Moshe Elbaz's computer.

The message: rockets incoming. The target: southern Israel.

For the rabbi of Valdosta's Temple Israel, the current massive battle between the Palestinian group Hamas and the state of Israel is more than just bad news from afar. His wife, Jaclyn, is trapped in Israel.

Elbaz had his computer set on an Israeli news website, which is where the alarms were coming from.

In a phone interview, Jaclyn Elbaz said she was in a town "to the north of Tel Aviv" just out of range of Hamas' rocket attacks. For her safety, this article will not name which city she is in.

The Elbazes had taken a year's sabbatical in Israel, celebrating 51 years of marriage. The rabbi came back to Valdosta first; when the sudden attack by Hamas from Gaza took place Saturday, his wife was still in Israel, trapped after major airlines began cancelling flights to the country. Mrs. Elbaz originally planned to return home in November.

This was not their first visit to Israel. "We've been there many times" on mission trips, Rabbi Elbaz said.

Supplies are starting to run short in Israel, Mrs. Elbaz said, because many people are stocking up on food and water after the defense ministry advised putting back rations to survive for 72 hours.

Many people, including Mrs. Elbaz, have also been buying up personal items — deodorants, cell phone batteries and the like — to be bundled up and shipped to soldiers who have been pressed into service.

"Supplies are also running short because delivery guys have been called up," she said.

In Israel, all adults are subject to the military draft, usually serving a term when they turn 18, then remaining in the reserves until age 40.

One aspect of Israeli life that differs greatly from much of America is the widespread use of reinforced safe rooms in homes and apartment buildings.

"Just about every home has one," Mrs. Elbaz said. "Most stores have one as well."

Government instructions on emergency survival include the suggestion to stock food and water in the safe room for extended stays, she said.

The sudden Palestinian attack has fostered a sense of unity among the populace, Mrs. Elbaz said. That even extends across lines of language and safe room access.

She said she is not fluent in Hebrew, while a neighbor woman speaks no English. Nonetheless, the neighbor still came over to make sure Jaclyn, as a visiting American, understood about the safe room.

Mrs. Elbaz was not allowed to donate blood — now much needed — because she was over the cutoff age of 65, but she still saw lines stretching out at donation sites.

"It's very difficult to just sit and wait," so she looked for things to do that could help, including buying personal goods for the soldiers, she said.

"There are no more strangers," Mrs. Elbaz said. "We all share the same pain."

Her husband compared the Hamas attack to the Holocaust against European Jews in World War II and referred to those who carried out Saturday's attack as "modern Nazis."

Wednesday, a Lowndes County Sheriff's Office cruiser was parked in front of Temple Israel. The rabbi said federal authorities had warned America's Jewish community about the need for heightened security.

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said he'd heard of no specific threats involving Lowndes County. "We've stepped up security out of an abundance of caution," he said.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.