Vale Halts Mine Production in Brazilian State Due To Heavy Rain

Mariana Durao
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Vale SA, the world’s second-largest iron ore producer, halted some mine production because of heavy rainfall in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The mining giant has partially suspended train services on the Estrada de Ferro Vitoria a Minas railway and production in its southeastern and southern systems “to guarantee the safety of its employees and communities,” it said in a statement.

The mines in the regions represented 40% of Vale’s output of the steelmaking ingredient in the nine months ended in September. In the statement Monday, the company reiterated its production guidance of 320 million to 335 million tons of iron ore in 2022.

The halt offers another boost to iron ore prices in the short term. Futures in Singapore advanced as much as 2.8% on Tuesday, bringing the rally to about 50% since November. Shipments from both Brazil and Australia have each declined almost 20% in the latest week, and coupled with mill restocking, that’s supporting prices, said Huatai Futures Co. analyst Wang Haitao.

The northern system, where Vale produces high-grade ore, continues to operate in line with the production plan, which the company says considers the impact of the rainy season on operations. Last week, Vale reported a landslide in copper project Salobo III, in Para State, also because of the rain.

CSN Mineracao SA said extraction and movement operations at the Casa de Pedra mine were temporarily suspended due to heavy rains in Brazil’s southeast region recently, according to a filing.

Rainfall hit Minas Gerais hard during the weekend, blocking highways. A Brazilian mining dike owned by France’s Vallourec SA overflowed Saturday near the city of Belo Horizonte, and operations at Usiminas’s mining subsidiary Musa were temporarily suspended due to rains significantly higher than average.

Minas Gerais is the same region where a dam broke in Brumadinho in 2019, leaving 270 dead and leading to the indictment of Vale for environmental crimes. The state was also affected by the dam collapse of Vale and BHP Group’s venture Samarco in 2015.

Iron ore futures in Singapore were up 2.1% at $127.70 a ton by 10:22 a.m. Prices in China gained 2.8%.

Related stories:

Vallourec Mining Dike Overflows in Minas Gerais, Brazil

Vale Reports Landslide in Salobo Copper Project; No Injuries

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Heavy rains force miners to halt operations in southeast Brazil

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Heavy rainfall in southeastern Brazil has prompted miners including Vale SA to suspend some operations, they said on Monday, after downpours caused deadly floods in the northeast and threatened to delay harvests in the midwest. Rainfall is expected to remain heavy this week in most of top mining state Minas Gerais, after runoff closed roads and railways. In the northeastern state of Bahia, flooding https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/christmas-our-dreams-turns-nightmare-brazil-floods-level-homes-2021-12-28 displaced about 50,000 families and killed some two dozen over the holidays.

  • ‘Worrying security flaws’ may expose online banking customers to fraud – Which?

    Banks should ‘up their game’ by using the latest protection for their websites and not allowing customers to set unsecure passwords, Which? said.

  • Singapore's Homage plans to accelerate regional expansion as it scales up

    Gillian Tee, co-founder and CEO of Homage, a homegrown healthcare start-up, plans to further accelerate regional expansion and grow the platform.

  • AT&T (T) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    AT&T (T) closed the most recent trading day at $26.46, moving +0.65% from the previous trading session.

  • Intel Gains After Recruiting Micron’s David Zinsner as Its Next CFO

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. rallied Monday after tapping Micron Technology Inc. Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner to fill the CFO role vacated by the retirement of George Davis. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, W

  • China's Shimao says it has no deal to sell Shanghai plaza, shares slump

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Chinese property developer Shimao Group Holdings fell 5% in early Asian trading on Tuesday after it denied a media report that it has entered into a preliminary agreement to sell a Shanghai plaza. Shimao said in a filing, however, it is in talks with some potential buyers and may consider disposing off some properties in order to reduce its indebtedness. Caixin reported over the weekend that Shimao had struck a preliminary deal with a state-owned company to sell its Shimao International Plaza Shanghai, for more than 10 billion yuan.

  • Mizuho Financial to Name Masahiro Kihara as Group CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Mizuho Financial Group Inc. was hit by another system glitch, even as it prepared to appoint an insider as its next chief executive officer to steer Japan’s third-largest banking group back from a series of technical problems. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delt

  • Tokyo Pushes to Reform Its $6.5 Trillion Stock Market. Analysts Aren’t Impressed.

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s largest exchange operator is set to disclose the components of three new market sections on Tuesday, but the long-awaited shake-up of the country’s sluggish stock market is attracting more skepticism than excitement. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta

  • Bob Falkenburg, tennis star who gave Brazil fast food, dies

    Robert “Bob” Falkenburg, who saved three championship points en route to winning the 1948 Wimbledon men’s singles final at age 22 and brought fast food to Brazil during his post-tennis entrepreneurial career, has died. Falkenburg passed away Thursday from natural causes at his home in Santa Ynez, California, his daughter, Claudia, told The Associated Press in a phone interview Monday. In addition to his singles triumph at the All England Club, Falkenburg won two Grand Slam men’s doubles titles during the amateur era of tennis: at Wimbledon in 1947 with partner Jack Kramer, and at the U.S. National Championships in 1944 with Don McNeill.

  • Apple is still bigger than all these companies combined

    King Apple still towers over its megacap peers despite the tech selloff

  • 3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in January

    Higher oil and gas prices fueled some big-time gains across the sector last year. The improving market conditions have also bolstered the industry's financial picture, giving many energy companies the flexibility to pay higher dividends. Three energy dividend stocks that stand out as attractive buys this month are ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A). Higher oil prices have been a boon for ConocoPhillips.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Down 37% to 60% to Buy for 2022

    These solid companies are getting unfairly punished by the market. Savvy investors should take note.

  • Nasdaq 100 Rebounds to Snap Rout Even With Big Tech Divided

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of technology and internet stocks staged a comeback on Monday, with the Nasdaq 100 Index closing up 0.1% after dropping as much as 2.7% earlier as investors continue to monitor rising Treasury yields.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronSingapo

  • Death toll from Brazil waterfall rock face collapse rises to 10

    Ten people died in the dramatic collapse of a canyon rock face on top of motor boats visiting a waterfall in southeastern Brazil, rescuers said on Sunday. A tower of rocks suddenly broke away from the canyon wall on Saturday and came crashing down, crushing one of the leisure boats at Capitolio in Minas Gerais state. Firemen and divers recovered three more bodies from the lake on Sunday, raising the death toll to 10 in the disaster that injured some 30 tourists hit by falling rocks and a huge wave of water caused when the column of rock crashed into the lake.

  • Bob Saget spent his final days pursuing love for standup at 65: ‘I just want to make people laugh’

    'Full House' actor Bob Saget is dead after being found in a hotel room in Orlando on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

  • Mind-boggling new metamaterial makes decisions on its own

    It looks like the world is getting even more meta than it already is. According to a new study, researchers have managed to create a “metamaterial” that can make its own decisions. The researchers say the new material can sense, make decisions, and act on those decisions. As a result, this type of metamaterial could … The post Mind-boggling new metamaterial makes decisions on its own appeared first on BGR.

  • Bob Saget's Fuller House Costars Praise Him as Show's 'True Patriarch': 'My Grandpa Danny'

    Elias Harger, Soni Nicole Bringas, Juan Pablo Di Pace and Adam Hagenbuch all wrote touching tributes in honor of Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65

  • Behind the scenes at comedian Bob Saget's last show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

    The 65-year-old comedian played to a nearly sold-out crowd at a local performance venue in St. Johns County, Florida.

  • Giant 'sea dragon' surfaces in the Midlands in one of Britain's 'greatest ever' prehistoric finds

    Scientists are celebrating one of the “greatest finds” in British palaeontological history after the skeleton of a 180 million-year-old sea dragon was discovered in Rutland.

  • Snow Leopard Dies After Contracting COVID-19, Illinois Zoo Says

    A photographer who once helped project Rilu's image onto the Empire State Building reminded people to get vaccinated: "It’s more than just human lives that are at stake."