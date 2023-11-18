Vale residents arrested for home invasion, kidnapping in Catawba County

VALE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects were arrested Friday, Nov. 17, on larceny and kidnapping charges following a home break-in in the Cooksville area of Catawba County.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, two people wearing masks and gloves were intruders Wednesday night at a home on Knob View Drive. They reportedly took the resident’s purse and close to $100 in cash.

On Friday, deputies identified the suspects, Matthew Hull and Mallory Mullins, both 24 and from Vale. They were charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree kidnapping and felony larceny. The two are being held without bond.

