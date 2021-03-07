Valencia County deputies shoot man in Los Lunas

Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.

Mar. 6—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Valencia County Sheriff's Office deputies shot and injured a man Saturday afternoon in Los Lunas, according to a post on the New Mexico State Police Twitter account.

The post said the shooting happened sometime before 12:30 p.m. at 25 Plata, east of highway 314, in Los Lunas.

"Deputies are uninjured," the post read. "Suspect struck by gunfire and transported to an area hospital."

