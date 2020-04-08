The Valens Company Begins Production of Hand Sanitizer to Help Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

The Valens Company to begin production and bottling of 1,300 litres of hand sanitizer liquid at its Kelowna facility.





KELOWNA, BC, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Valens GroWorks Corp. (TSXV: VLNS) (OTCQX: VLNCF) (the "Company", "Valens" or "The Valens Company"), a global leader in the end-to-end development and manufacturing of innovative, cannabinoid-based products, today announced that it will begin production of hand sanitizer liquid with an initial 1,300 litre-batch at its Kelowna facility to help alleviate product supply shortages as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis.

The Valens Company will bottle and donate 40,000 bottles of hand sanitizer in various formats to frontline health care workers across Canada. The Company is focusing on British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario for distribution, as well as providing 10,000 units to Shoppers Drug Mart to aid their public-facing workers at pharmacies across Canada. Simultaneously, the company is working with hospital networks, all essential services and various associations servicing the vulnerable, to distribute supplies to those who need it most.

Valens has also donated significant quantities of various personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, gowns, and sanitizing wipes from the Company's existing supply. The Company is also expecting a second shipment of PPE gear, including masks, which will also be donated to healthcare workers.

"We at The Valens Company recognize the urgency in assisting our communities across the country during this critical phase of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Tyler Robson, CEO, The Valens Company. "We consider it our corporate responsibility to leverage our existing extraction and production capabilities to distribute products that have the potential to fight the transmission of this virus. We are quickly mobilizing our teams and resources to alleviate essential supply shortages and contribute as much as we can to those selflessly helping on the frontlines."

About The Valens Company

The Valens Company is a global leader in the end-to-end development and manufacturing of innovative, cannabinoid-based products. The Company is focused on being the partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including CO2, ethanol, hydrocarbon, solvent-less and terpene extraction, analytical testing, formulation and white-label product development and manufacturing. Valens is the largest third-party extraction Company in Canada with an annual capacity of 425,000 kg of dried cannabis and hemp biomass at our purpose-built facility in Kelowna, British Columbia which is in the process of becoming European Union (EU) Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliant. The Valens Company currently offers a wide range of product formats, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays and vape pens as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, injectables, natural health products and has a strong pipeline of next-generation products in development for future release. Finally, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Valens Labs is a Health Canada licensed ISO 17025 accredited cannabis testing lab providing sector-leading analytical services and has partnered with Thermo Fisher Scientific to develop a Centre of Excellence in Plant-Based Science. or more information, please visit http://thevalenscompany.com. The Company's investor deck can be found specifically at http://thevalenscompany.com/investors/.