Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) investors are sitting on a loss of 26% if they invested a year ago

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) share price up 21% in a single quarter. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. After all, the share price is down 26% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Valens Semiconductor wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Valens Semiconductor saw its revenue grow by 37%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price is down 26% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Valens Semiconductor shareholders are down 26% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 6.7%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 21%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Valens Semiconductor better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Valens Semiconductor that you should be aware of.

