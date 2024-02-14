How Valentine’s Day and Ash Wednesday were celebrated around Tampa Bay

Themes of love permeated events on Wednesday as couples, families and friends affirmed their love for one another. Ash Wednesday, the beginning Lent for the Christian faith, started on the same day.

For the 18th year, the Pinellas County Clerk of Courts office held a mass wedding on Valentine’s Day at the Florida Botanical Gardens in Largo.

On Wednesday, 21 couples renewed their vows, with the oldest — James and Joanne Lint, both 75, of Cleveland, Ohio — celebrating 53 years of marriage. Another 20 couples got married.

“The Valentine’s Day group wedding is an event we look forward to every year, and we are excited to see this year’s couples” said Ken Burke, Pinellas County clerk of the circuit court and comptroller. “Helping local and out-of-state citizens get married or renew their vows is an honor and we are thrilled to be part of their big day.”

At Espiritu Santo Catholic Church in Safety Harbor, couples mixed with parishioners to celebrate the beginning of Lent with Ash Wednesday Mass. The day is marked with the placement of ashes in the sign of the cross on the forehead.

“Someone earlier suggested instead of a cross of ashes we place the ashes in the form of heart,” said Father Rich Rosin, 61, during his homily as the church erupted with laughter.