Will Valentine’s Day End in Heartbreak for Bitcoin Bulls?

The cryptocurrency market held above $120 billion heading into Thursday evening, but could Bitcoin be setting up investors for a post-Valentine’s Day heartbreak?

Bitcoin and the rest of the top 5 cryptocurrencies had a pretty boring 24-hour period. The notable moves happened at the opposite end of the market cap spectrum, with Steem gaining 3% and NEM, 2%. Of the top 10 non-stablecoins, only Bitcoin Cash saw any positive movement, with a less than 0.2% global gain.

As we reported earlier today, Bitcoin SV is now available for withdrawal at Coinbase. In a related note, Waves Platform is making Bitcoin SV balances available and will be adding a trading market as well. The question is whether the newly available Bitcoin SV poses a risk to the coin’s price.

Bitcoin Cash believers at the time of the hard fork who held BCH in either place have been waiting some time for their Bitcoin SV. They’ve long since missed the peak of more than $200. The market at large has advanced into scarier and scarier bear territory.

Read the full story on CCN.com.