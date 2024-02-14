Valentine’s Day forecast: Chilly in the morning, warm and pleasant by afternoon

It will be a cool start to your Wednesday in Central Florida, with wakeup temps in the 40s and 50s.

But lots of sun will warm things up into the afternoon.

Expect a high of 72 in Orlando.

Highs along our coastal counties should top out in the mid to upper 60s.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said the warmup will continue on Thursday and Friday, but that pattern won’t last into the weekend.

Shields said that’s when our next front will arrive and bring a higher chance for rain and much cooler temperatures.

Sunday’s highs will climb only into the lower and middle 60s.

