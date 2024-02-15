Valentine’s Day gift from a Tyngsborough mom turns into $1M prize for son

A Massachusetts boy is the winner of a $1 million prize thanks to a Valentine’s Day gift from his mother.

Matthew Broadley of Tyngsborough said he received a Valentine’s Day card from his mother on Tuesday, and inside the card were two Mass. State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Jumbo Cash” instant tickets.

He said he scratched his tickets at around 11 p.m. that night and the second one was the big winner, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.

Broadley, who brought the card with him and said “Thanks, mom” when claiming his prize at Mass Lottery headquarters in Dorchester on Wednesday. He opted to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

He said he does not have any immediate plans for his winnings, lottery officials say.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lakeview General Store, 240 Lakeview Ave. in Tyngsborough. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

