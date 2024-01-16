Valentine’s Day homicide arrest made. Columbus police say a 19-year-old is in custody

One person has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting death that occurred on Valentine’s Day 2022 in Columbus.

Columbus police said Kentarius Cooper, 19, was arrested on Friday Jan. 12 in connection with the shooting death of Gary Brown, 27.

Police said on Feb. 14, 2022 around 3:30 p.m. they responded to a shooting that occurred at a Dollar General in the 900 block of Amber Drive.

Responding officers located Brown and found him suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the news release.

Police said Brown was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries two days later.

Cooper is being charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to police.

He is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorder’s Court Wednesday at 8 a.m., according to the release.