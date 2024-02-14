Valentine’s Day party held for kids at Pittsburgh rec center

Some lucky children on Pittsburgh’s South Side celebrated Valentine’s Day a day early.

Children in after-school programs at elementary schools in that area were treated to a party at the Arlington Rec Center on Tuesday.

They enjoyed treats and took turns at the craft table creating flower bouquets.

The party was made possible by Senator Jay Costa, Cupka’s Cafe 2, and Red Roses Floral.

TRENDING NOW:

PPS student charged, accused of assaulting ‘at least’ 4 school employees ‘Code Blue’ declared for Wednesday night through weekend in Allegheny County, Pittsburgh Mother, daughter randomly shot at while trying to pull into their driveway in Homewood VIDEO: Man accused of pointing gun at Amazon delivery driver appears in court DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts