Valentines for 68 years, Urbana couple shares lifelong love story

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate the people you love. For one couple in Urbana, their bond is standing the test of time. Tony and Joan Peressini met on a college bowling team in Montana, nearly 70 years ago. That’s only the beginning for the two lovebirds.

On the way home from a basketball game, they sat next to each other. That’s when he asked a question that would change both their lives.

“He said, ‘Would you like to go out and get pizza?” Joan recalled.

She was surprised and had never heard of pizza pie before.

“I was from Western Montana and we didn’t have pizza. So that was our first date having pizza pie,” she said.

Nine months after that was the official start of their storybook love.

“I almost immediately decided I would like to marry her,” Tony said.

They got married at a church in Montana in 1956, with a reception at his parents’ house to follow.

Nine and a half months after tying the knot, they welcomed their first child. Four others came after that.

After spending time on the West Coast for school, the Peressinis made their way to Central Illinois and the U of I. That’s where Tony was a math professor and taught from 1961-1996.

After moving around Champaign-Urbana, they decided to stick around and raise their family in Central Illinois.

“We have 5 children. One boy and four daughters,” Joan said. “They are all in their 60s. We have 14 grandchildren and soon to be 17 great-grandchildren.”

They’ve had to get each other through some of life’s toughest times, like when Tony had a stroke.

Now, they’ve been married for 68 years and stay active at Clark Lindsey in Urbana.

“Therapy helped me through almost everything here,” Tony said.

The couple cheers on the orange and blue every chance they get, and go to Illini Football and Basketball games when possible.

“I’m an Illini till death do I part,” Tony exclaimed.

As for their best advice, Tony was quick to answer…and said, “Happy wife, happy life!”

They’ve always been here for one another, and love each other no matter what.

For the past 40 years, they’ve had a big family dinner every Sunday night. It’s potluck style and everyone who still lives in the area comes over. Some of the kids still live in Central Illinois, and others have moved around the country.

