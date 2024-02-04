Valentines for 75 years, local couples’ tips go global

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — 93-year-old Dean Welch and 92-year-old Doris Welch are looking forward to their 75th Valentine’s Day together after celebrating 71 years of marriage.

The transistor radio wasn’t invented yet when they got married in 1952, but now as modern technology would have it, a cell phone video clip of them enjoying some good old-fashioned joking around with eachother has gone viral with more than 12 million views.

IT ALL STARTED WITH A WINK

The sweethearts started dating in high school, but Doris remembers Dean winking at her the first time he saw her in fourth grade, their daughter Nancy Welch told Fox 8 News.

The couple was at their great-grandson’s wedding in January when the DJ & Emcee Tony Mitchell asked them in front of the newly married couple, Braden Welch and Alyssa Thams, what the keys are to a long marriage.

Dean and Doris both shared a piece of advice that their great-niece, Lindsey Welch, recorded on her phone.

A SENSE OF HUMOR HELPS

Nancy believes one of the keys to her parent’s seven decades together is that they share a sense of humor and joke around with each other, as you’ll see Dean do in the video below.

THE VIDEO GOES VIRAL: 12.6 MILLION VIEWS AND 740,000 LIKES

After Dean and Doris easily won, the last couple to keep dancing contest for those married the longest, they were asked for keys to a long marriage.

You can see their answers in Lindsey’s Instagram post with her video by clicking here, but there there’s more to their story.

There are thousands of cute and kind comments about Lindsey’s post and some of them are from around the world.

Courtesy Nancy Welch: Dean & Doris Welch wedding day 1952

Courtesy Nancy Welch: Dean & Doris Welch

Courtesy Nancy Welch: Dean & Doris Welch

Courtesy Nancy Welch: Dean & Doris Welch

Courtesy: B.L.Bishop Photography

Courtesy: B.L.Bishop Photography

WAR, BASEBALL, MARRIAGE, AND DAIRY COWS

Nancy said her mom (Doris) was going to sign a contract to play professional baseball until her dad (Dean) proposed and the couple got married in 1952.

Dean served during the Korean War before they were married and then two more years after they got married.

CUPID HIT A HOMERUN

The couple has 5 children, 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

“They like going to church and still go to some of the family’s youth sporting events,” Nancy said.

