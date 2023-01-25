Valentine's Day 2023 jewelry gift guide: Gold, diamonds and more to melt their heart

Your Valentine deserves a little sparkle—our picks for the best Valentine's Day jewelry options from Pandora, Blue Diamond, Mejuri have the swoon-worthy romantic options for every style.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Looking to make a splash this Valentine's Day? There's a reason Valentine's Day jewelry is a romantic, classic gift—the perfect ring, bracelet or necklace is just as beautiful and enduring as your love. (Awwwww.) We've done the legwork and tracked down jewelry pieces for all budgets and styles: Whether your Valentine wants something classic or trendy, sparkly or subdued, romantic or sentimental, there's a gift that'll make them think of you every time they wear it.

Start the year off strong. Sign up for our newsletter to get reviews, deals and expert advice dropped right in your inbox.

There are plenty of great offerings out there to mark the holiday synonymous with romance. Browse below for the best Valentine's Day jewelry gifts from popular retailers such as Blue Nile, GLDN and Mejuri.

►25 Valentine's Day gifts for her: Clothing, accessories and treats she'll actually love

►Looking for a special Valentine's Day gift? Here are the best Valentine's Day gift ideas for all of your loved ones

Women's jewelry

If you're on the hunt for the best jewelry gifts for women, then take a look at our Valentine's Day picks below—from personalized necklaces to engagement rings. Or, keep scrolling for our jewelry picks for him!

1. Pandora Moments Heart Closure Snake Chain Bracelet

Valentine's Day jewelry gifts: Pandora Moments Heart Closure Snake Chain Bracelet

They'll be showing off this Pandora Moments Heart Closure snake chain bracelet to all of her friends and family. The sterling silver bracelet features a heart closure that functions the same way as a lobster closure. To personalize this gift even further, add her favorite charms.

$75 at Pandora

2. GLDN Hannah Bracelet

Valentine's Day jewelry gifts: GLDN Hannah Bracelet

If your mom is a big fashionista, then this layered Hannah Bracelet may match her taste. It comes in a variety of materials, such as a lovely rose gold fill that is a great choice if your mom dresses up daily. It also includes two chains that attach to one clasp, which can be adjusted by one inch. What's even better: this little bracelet matches just about anything, too.

Story continues

From $71 at GLDN

3. Blue Nile Diamond Tennis Bracelet

Valentine's Day jewelry gifts: Blue Nile Diamond Tennis Bracelet

What pairs better with Valentine's Day and a happy marriage like a diamond tennis bracelet? Blue Nile's inspired design is made from prong-set jewels to fit just about any wrist with ease. It's crafted from 14K white gold and one of five gemstones so you can pick your Valentine's favorite.

From $4,700 at Blue Nile

4. Mejuri Daily Hoops

Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Buying Guide 2023: Meijuri Daily Hoops

We all have that go-to piece from our wardrobe, whether that be an easy-to-put-on pair of boots or basic tee. Well, these Mejuri jewelry earrings are no different. If your Valentine has been searching for a staple pair of earrings to wear every day, then the Daily Hoops are the perfect pick. They are handmade in vermeil and have an eye-catching shine.

From $58 at Mejuri

5. The Pink Reef Floral Heart Earrings

Valentine's Day jewelry gifts: Pink Reef Floral Heart Earrings

You don't have to spend a ton of money on jewelry to make it a heartfelt gift. Made of glass with an18k gold finish, these Pink Reef Floral Heart Earrings make a beautiful statement and serve as a unique addition to their earring collection.

$128 at Anthropologie

6. Brilliant Earth Secret Garden Engagement Ring

Valentine's Day jewelry gifts: Brilliant Earth Secret Garden Engagement Ring

Planning a Valentine's Day proposal? This non-traditional, whimsical ring with beautiful diamond buds, metal vines and a breathtaking center gem will be sure to make her say “yes!” when you pop the big question. The Secret Garden Engagement Ring creates a sense of flow throughout the ring that is beautiful and intriguing. You can also choose between four metal options: 18k white gold, 18k yellow gold, 14k rose gold and platinum.

$2,850 at Brilliant Earth

7. Jenny Bird Vera Chain Necklace

Valentine's Day jewelry gifts: Jenny Bird Vera Chain Necklace

If they like wearing chunky jewelry, this gold-plated Vera Chain necklace is an affordable style worth considering. This 18-inch chain features an elegant heart link and toggle closure, and is perfect to wear with anything.

$135 at Nordstrom

8. Kendra Scott Gold Heart Ring

Valentine's Day jewelry gifts: Kendra Scott Heart 14k Gold Band Ring

You can't go wrong with Kendra Scott jewelry. Women love the popular brand because their pieces are timeless, stylish and of high quality. If you're not ready to buy an engagement ring but still want to show your love with a beautiful diamond, she'll adore the Heart 14k Gold Band Ring—and don't forget a Diamond Dazzle Stik to keep that bling shining bright.

$450 at Kendra Scott

9. Blue Nile Petite Heart Bracelet

Valentine's Day jewelry gifts: Blue Nile Petite Heart Bracelet

Moms tend to grade gifts on a curve touting that it's "the thought that counts." For once, why not give her a gift that floors her? The Petite Heart Bracelet is available in 14k yellow gold, white gold and rose gold featuring a small polished heart on a delicate cable chain that can be adjusted to fit any neck.

$275 at Blue Nile

10. Monica Rich Kosann Petite Anna Locket Necklace

Valentine's Day jewelry gifts: Monica Rich Kosann Petite Anna Locket Necklace

Locket necklaces are time-honored ways to keep the ones you love close to your heart literally and figuratively. The Monica Rich Kosann Petite Anna Locket Necklace is sterling silver and holds two images that slide easily into locket from the top. There's even an easy-to-use template on the Monica Rich Kosann website to ensure a perfect fit.

From $225 at Monica Rich Kosann

11. Clean Origin Deca Diamond Ring

Valentine's Day jewelry gifts: Clean Origin Deck Diamond Ring

Rings are always in season, especially if it's the Deca diamond ring. It is a simple, yet stunning way to show your wife how much she means to you. This ring is even made with recycled metal and includes 10 stones with great clarity. Choose from 14k white gold all the way to platinum.

$1,150 at Clean Origin

12. Blue Nile Sunburst Oval Stud Sterling Silver Earrings

Valentine's Day jewelry gifts: Blue Nile Sunburst Oval Stud Earrings

Not all special occasion jewelry has to break the bank. Blue Nile's Sunburst Oval Stud Sterling Silver Earrings are eye-catching and affordable and available in various gemstone styles including amethyst, black onyx, blue topaz, garnet, peridot and London Blue Topaz. These sterling silver earrings are made to dazzle and make a perfect Valentine's Day gift.

$195 at Blue Nile

13. GLDN Oval Locket Necklace

Valentine's Day jewelry gifts: GLDN Oval Locket Necklace

The Oval Locket Necklace is the perfect sentimental gift for your forever person. Inside this necklace, you can personalize an inscription (such as roman numerals of the day you met) or illustration (a memorable photo of you two). You can also choose between two different chain styles and a few lengths, depending on her size and taste.

From $100 at GLDN

14. Blue Nile Diamond Link Ring

Valentine's Day jewelry gifts: Blue Nile Diamond Link Ring

If your love has an edgy sense of style, then she may fall in love with this Diamond Link Fashion Ring the same way we did. This highly wearable ring is neutral enough to fit with any outfit—from a leather jacket and jeans to a dress and heels, yet still adds a bit of bling to her every day. It can be worn alone or layered with her other favorite rings.

$298 at Blue Nile

15. GLDN Flora Necklace

Valentine's Day jewelry gifts: GLDN Flora Necklace

If you want to make your significant other really feel special this holiday season, then check out this hand-illustrated, hand-stamped Flora necklace. Choose between sterling silver and different golds, as well as different designs that are based on your loved one’s favorite flower or birth flower—such as a rose, lily, daisy and more. You can even add a personalized tag on the back.

From $58 at GLDN

Men's jewelry and watches

Not every man is into outdoor gear, tools and TVs. Although these are great gift ideas for men, well, so is a bit of bling. For the man in your life with a sense of style, buying him a luxurious piece of jewelry may be just the ticket for Valentine's Day.

16. Blue Nile Love Knot Cuff Links

Valentine's Day jewelry gifts: Blue Nile Love Knot Cuff Links

A good pair of cuff links are the cherry on top of any head-turning suit. Blue Nile's Love Knot Cuff Links stand apart from typical basic offerings that symbolize the love you share. They're crafted in solid sterling silver with a high polish making them perfect for formal and casual outings.

$240 at Blue Nile

17. Macy's 14k Gold Necklace

Valentine's Day jewelry gifts: Macy's 14k Gold Necklace

If your guy is a sucker for some flash, then this 14k Gold Necklace is a solid choice. The hollow diamond-cut rope design will add a nice look to dad's neckline when he's heading out to dinner. It is also a generous 20 inches in length.

$1,406 at Macy's

18. Nordstrom Classic Dream Leather Strap Watch

Valentine's Day jewelry gifts: Classic Dream Leather Strap Watch

Does your fella always have somewhere to be, yet doesn't own a proper watch? This budget-friendly Swiss-quartz watch has a vintage, brown leather strap with a modern feel and is great for the dad who is always working. With a large face and roman numerals printed for reading the time, this Classic Dream Leather Strap Watch is a solid gift.

$250 at Nordstrom

19. Macy's Men’s Diamond Cluster Ring

Valentine's Day jewelry gifts: Macy's Diamond Cluster Ring

Some men live for a little luxury. If you want to wow your fashionable love, then consider the Men’s Diamond Cluster Ring. This round, sophisticated ring has two carats of diamond clusters. It's also available in both yellow and white gold.

$4,500 at Macy’s

20. Macy's Diamond Stud Earrings

Valentine's Day jewelry gifts: Macy's Diamond Stud Earrings

These simple, yet sophisticated Diamond Stud Earrings are great if your Valentine has his ears pierced. Their round-cut style and versatile design make them easy to wear every day, no matter where he's going. Depending on his taste, choose these studs in either white gold, rose gold or yellow gold.

$700 at Macy’s

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 20 best Valentine's Day jewelry gifts to give in 2023