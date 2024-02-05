Valentine's Day in Alamogordo: Where to go, what to buy in celebration of love

Valentine's Day is only a few days away, which means now is the time to plan how you're going to treat your sweetie — or yourself — during the season of love.

The love-filled holiday falls in the middle of the week this year and there's plenty of ways to spread love and kindness and make a nice gift.

Whether you're trying to find where to go for creamy chocolate truffles, a romantic outing, places that offer special dinners with wine pairings or something to go with those red roses, consider some of these ideas right here in Alamogordo and nearby.

A floral arrangement made by the staff at the Alamogordo Flower Company for Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

Alamogordo Flower Company

Where: 901 Texas Ave., Suite A

Need to buy a stuffed animal or a floral arrangement, maybe for your child's class? The Alamogordo Flower Company has got you and your little one covered.

In addition to flowers and plushies, the shop sells chocolates and other sweets.

"We have truffles and a full candy store with all sorts of stuff that is geared up for Valentine's Day," Flower Company manager Stacy Brabson said. "We have all sorts of wonderful things, candles, stuffed animals, anything you need to have a wonderful Valentine's Day."

Multiple stuffed animals that can be purchased for Valentine's Day, Feb. 14 for any loved ones in your life.

She said they also make gifts for students. The 'Kids Club Rising Star' comes in a variety of assortments with a balloon, a stuffed animal, a rose, and candy. This item and more can be found at the Alamogordo Flower Company website. People can place orders on the website or by calling 575-434-2600.

Noisy Water Winery (The Cellar Uncorked)

Where: 2332 Sudderth Drive, Cloudcroft

If you don't mind a small drive, you and your sweetheart can make your way over to the Noisy Water Winery in Cloudcroft for a delicious dinner paired with a variety of wines. The Noisy Water Winery is found in the Sacramento Mountains where, not only will you enjoy a nice meal, but the view nature has to offer.

The Noisy Water Winery's Valentine's Day specials include your choice of three bubbly wines for $77 or your choice of three 'Jo Mama's' for $55.

"So, the trio of bubbly wines consist of the Bella Rosa, Jo Mama's Bubbly and the Ruidoso Bubbly," said Lindsey Smith, a winery employee. "With the Jo Mama's you can actually choose from five different flavors, we have Jo Mama's White, Jo Mama's Mango Tango, Jo Mama's Sweet Rose, Jo Mama's Sweet Red, and Jo Mama's Sweet Berry and they can choose any three of those for like a mix and match."

Smith said the Noisy Water Winery will also be selling charcuterie boards and gift baskets for people who place those orders ahead of time.

For more information on the wine's available for Valentine's Day or to make a reservation at the restaurant, call 575-630-0037.

Valentine's Day Specials the Noisy Water Winery will have. People can choose between any three bubbly wines for $77 or three "Jo Mama's" for $55.

The Gruet Winery

Where: 505 Burro Ave., Cloudcroft

The Gruet Winery in Cloudcroft is a fifth generation, family-owned business. The family also owns the Noisy Water Winery. If you have not been there, you and your Valentine can check out what the winery has to offer and take a tour through the small village of Cloudcroft.

McGinn's PistachioLand

Where: 7320 Highway 54/70, Alamogordo

If you're loved one is a fan of pistachio's and wine, look no further than McGinn's PistachioLand. Besides having the world's largest pistachio sculpture and pistachio-flavored food products, McGinn's is also home to a fine assortment of wine.

A bag of pistachios and a bottle of wine can make for a special gift to present someone you love.

McGinn's makes gift packages. Shoppers can place an order by calling Clarissa McGinn at 575-437-0602 or emailing her at pistachiosandwine@hotmail.com.

