Valentine's Day cocktail recipes: Buckeye Vodka offers drink ideas

Natalie Jones, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Feb. 13—This Valentine's Day Buckeye Vodka is sharing two cocktail recipes that are perfect to share with someone you love!

From a sweet and decadent Cherry Chocolate Espresso Martini to a spicy Firebomb shot, these two drinks will make you feel warm and fuzzy on the inside.

Cherry Chocolate Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

—2 oz. Buckeye Vodka

—2 oz. Kahlua

—2 oz. Espresso

—Pink sugar

—Melted chocolate

—Cherries for garnish

Directions: Add all ingredients into a shaker filled with ice. Rim glass with melted chocolate and pink sugar. Shake it up and strain into a martini glass. Skewer cherries and garnish.

Buckeye Firebomb

Ingredients:

—2 oz Buckeye Vodka

—4 oz Orange juice

—3 oz Maraschino cherry juice

—2 dashes of your favorite hot sauce

—Cherry jam

—Tajín

—Pink sanding sugar

Directions: Rim four shot glasses with cherry jam, Tajín and sanding sugar. Add a maraschino cherry to each shot glass. Combine all ingredients with ice into a shaker, and mix. Pour into shot glasses and enjoy!

Buckeye Vodka is an Ohio made vodka that is distilled 10 times — giving a smooth taste that mixes perfectly with any cocktail.

The company is celebrating Valentine's Day with giveaways on their TikTok page. All you have to do is answer a trivia question for a chance to win a Buckeye Vodka prize pack including a $50 gift card for a dinner for two at one of Buckeye Vodka's restaurant partners.

For more information about Buckeye Vodka, visit www.buckeyevodka.com.