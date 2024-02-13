Valentine's Day cocktail recipes: Buckeye Vodka offers drink ideas

Feb. 13—This Valentine's Day Buckeye Vodka is sharing two cocktail recipes that are perfect to share with someone you love!

From a sweet and decadent Cherry Chocolate Espresso Martini to a spicy Firebomb shot, these two drinks will make you feel warm and fuzzy on the inside.

Cherry Chocolate Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

—2 oz. Buckeye Vodka

—2 oz. Kahlua

—2 oz. Espresso

—Pink sugar

—Melted chocolate

—Cherries for garnish

Directions: Add all ingredients into a shaker filled with ice. Rim glass with melted chocolate and pink sugar. Shake it up and strain into a martini glass. Skewer cherries and garnish.

Buckeye Firebomb

Ingredients:

—2 oz Buckeye Vodka

—4 oz Orange juice

—3 oz Maraschino cherry juice

—2 dashes of your favorite hot sauce

—Cherry jam

—Tajín

—Pink sanding sugar

Directions: Rim four shot glasses with cherry jam, Tajín and sanding sugar. Add a maraschino cherry to each shot glass. Combine all ingredients with ice into a shaker, and mix. Pour into shot glasses and enjoy!

Buckeye Vodka is an Ohio made vodka that is distilled 10 times — giving a smooth taste that mixes perfectly with any cocktail.

The company is celebrating Valentine's Day with giveaways on their TikTok page. All you have to do is answer a trivia question for a chance to win a Buckeye Vodka prize pack including a $50 gift card for a dinner for two at one of Buckeye Vodka's restaurant partners.

For more information about Buckeye Vodka, visit www.buckeyevodka.com.