Valentine's Day and COVID wreaths: Florists have never seen a February like this one

  • Florist Alvarez waits for customers at her store ahead of Valentine's Day in Los Angeles
  • A woman shops at a florist ahead of Valentine's Day in Los Angeles
  • People shop for flowers ahead of Valentine's Day in Los Angeles
  • A woman shops at a florist ahead of Valentine's Day in Los Angeles
  • Funeral displays are seen for sale in the flower district in Los Angeles
1 / 5

Valentine's Day and COVID wreaths: Florists have never seen a February like this one

Florist Alvarez waits for customers at her store ahead of Valentine's Day in Los Angeles
Tim Reid

By Tim Reid

(Reuters) - Deborah De La Flor has been a florist for over 40 years. She's never experienced a February like this one.

"At a time when someone is sending you an 'I love you' card, someone is sending an 'I loved you' card," said De La Flor, who is preparing bouquets and cards for Valentine's Day - the busiest and most profitable time of year for florists - while making sure other orders are filled for those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.

De La Flor, 62, runs De La Flor Florist & Gardens near Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Three thousand miles away in Los Angeles, flower seller Fernando Perata has helped over 100 families in the past two months who have lost a family member to the coronavirus. Many of the grieving families were long-time clients.

"One day you see that client, the next day they are gone," said Perata, 23. He described one mother who for years had been buying flowers for her children. Recently her son and daughter arrived to buy roses for their mother's funeral.

Perata works in a flower-selling area of Los Angeles bordering Skid Row and the Fashion District, where 3-foot funeral crosses made of roses and white angel wings of roses on easels line the sidewalk next to Valentine's Day floral teddy bears.

The $35 billion floral industry is perhaps more involved in family joy, grief and milestones than any other. Flower sellers are approaching the Feb. 14 Valentine's Day with the U.S. COVID-19 death toll near 460,000. In many states, death rates are still at record daily highs.

Mark Chatoff, 56, CEO of the California Flower Mall, one of the country's largest markets, in downtown Los Angeles, said that when California imposed its first lockdown in March, some florists closed down because weddings, graduations, conventions and other big events disappeared almost overnight. Then came pandemic funerals.

This month, Chatoff said, "it's both Valentine's Day and funerals. We've been busy because of the funerals. It's bitter sweet. We are busy for the wrong reasons."

Maria Alvarez, 25, a flower seller in Los Angeles, said her managers at David's Flowers had been forced to turn away families seeking funeral flowers because of the Valentine's Day demand.

"It is sad. It is breaking our heart. It's really hard to tell a family we can't do flowers for their funeral," Alvarez said. "We know a lot of them. They send their family member to the hospital, a few days later they have passed away. They tell us their stories. They are broken-hearted."

Alvarez said it's also been tough to tell grieving people how much funeral flowers cost. Because of a supply crunch, and huge demand, prices for funeral wreaths have gone from $85 to $120 in just a few weeks.

"A lot of these families, they don't have work. This is a lot of money for them. We want to help them and give them the original price, but we can't. Flowers are so expensive right now."

According to the Society of American Florists, the biggest trade group representing the U.S. floral industry, most flowers sold in the country are imported from Ecuador and Mexico.

The surge in orders in recent months, many of them online, has strained the supply chain. That has led to a lack of space on planes and trucks to deliver enough flowers on time, said Christina Stembel, founder and CEO of Farmgirl Flowers, a national floral e-commerce company.

Ken Freytag, 67, has run a family florist firm in Austin, Texas for over 40 years. He says he's generally upbeat, but this month has been tough - not least because his son, daughter and grandchildren have COVID-19.

Freytag and his almost 50 employees proofread each card that is to be sent before printing and attaching it to flower orders.

"A lot of them are sympathy cards," he said. "I understand what those families are going through. We are an emotion business."

(Reporting by Tim Reid in Los Angeles; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Latest Stories

  • Trump administration’s handling of the Covid ‘even more dire than we thought’, says Biden

    Joe Biden rounded on his predecessor’s handling of the coronavirus epidemic, saying “it was even more dire than we thought”. In his first major interview since becoming president, Mr Biden told CBS news anchor, Norah O’Donnell, the country faced a challenge to reach herd immunity before the end of the summer. The US president said the rate of vaccination had to be accelerated to meet the target of 75 per cent of Americans getting the jab set by infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci. Mr Biden said his administration had been led to believe there was far more vaccine available than turned out. “So that’s why we’ve ramped up every way we can,” he added. The new administration is using the Defence Production Act to get companies to boost production of vaccine and protective equipment.

  • Don Jr complains about Super Bowl ads, calling them ‘woketopia’ after first commercial

    Twitter users advised that he should turn off his TV if he was 'triggered'

  • Harris has reportedly pushed Biden's coronavirus team to focus on overlooked communities

    After Vice President Kamala Harris received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in a televised event at the National Institutes of Health in January, Rep. Joyce Beatty's (D-Ohio) phone lit up with calls from constituents who were "newly curious" about getting vaccinated themselves, she told The New York Times. As Beatty explained, watching a Black woman receive the vaccine "gave people hope and gave people education." Black Americans are nearly three times more likely to die from the coronavirus, the Times notes, but they are far less likely to be inoculated, in large part because of a lack of access, but also, some experts have pointed out, because of longstanding wariness about government-driven health programs. Harris, it seems, was able to ease some of those concerns with her public vaccination, and she also has reportedly pressed President Biden and his advisers in private to focus on how their policies will ensure less advantaged people in both urban and rural settings are protected against the virus. "The vice president pushed us hard, in a very good way," Jeffrey Zients, Biden's coronavirus response coordinator, told the Times. "She pushed me on, 'Where are we on mobile vaccination units? How many are we going to have, in what period of time? Are they going to be able to reach rural communities and urban communities? How much progress have you made?" Read more about Harris' role in the Biden administration so far at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comHouse Democrats will push to include $250-300 monthly child payments in stimulus bill5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutHouse impeachment managers, Capitol riot defense lawyers, federal prosecutors agree Trump is culpable

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen: Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that American workers who earn $60,000 per year should receive stimulus checks as part of the White House's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. "The exact details of how it should be targeted are to be determined, but struggling middle class families need help," Yellen said on CNN’s "State of the Union." The White House has said it is open to negotiation on who should be eligible to receive the proposed $1,400 checks, and has declined to specify where it thinks the income cutoff should be.

  • Australian leader dismisses reports of China-built city

    The Australian prime minister on Monday dismissed as “speculative” reports that a Chinese company plans to build a new industrial island city near Australia’s porous sea border with Papua New Guinea. Hong Kong-registered WYW Holding Ltd. plans to build a $30 billion city that includes a seaport and industrial area on Daru Island in the Torres Strait, Australian media have reported. The reports cite company letters to the Papua New Guinea government from April last year.

  • Employers could insist all staff get vaccinated under health and safety law

    Employers can insist that all of their staff get vaccinated against Covid under laws governing health and safety at work, ministers believe. The idea of 'vaccine passports' - which would allow employers to insist upon proof of vaccination - have been dismissed by vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi as "discriminatory" and "not how we do things in the UK ". However, the Telegraph understands that the issue is at the centre of a row in Cabinet, with some ministers arguing in favour of the scheme. Whitehall sources believe that companies who adopt a "jab for a job" stance are protected by current health and safety laws which require workers to protect not only themselves, but also colleagues from harm. One government source said: “If someone is working in an environment where people haven’t been vaccinated, it becomes a public health risk. “Health and safety laws say you have to protect other people at work, and when it becomes about protecting other people the argument gets stronger. “If there is clear evidence that vaccines prevent transmission, the next stage is to make sure more and more people are taking up the vaccine. “If people have allergies or other reasons for not getting jabbed, then of course they should be exempt, but where it’s an unjustified fear, we have got to help people get into the right place.”

  • 9 dead, 140 missing after glacier breaks and triggers flooding in India

    At least nine people are dead and 140 missing after part of a glacier in the Himalayas broke off on Sunday, causing water, debris, boulders, and mud to surge down into villages in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. More than 2,000 people are part of the search and rescue effort, trying to get to villagers who are under the debris. A hydroelectric plant was destroyed while another that was under construction was damaged; authorities said 12 workers at the site have been rescued and 30 remain trapped. Dinesh Negi lives in the village of Raini, and told The Associated Press that when a piece of the Nanda Devi glacier snapped off on Sunday morning, "We heard a bang, which shook our village. We knew something wrong had happened. We could see the fury of the river." Water trapped inside the glacier was released when it cracked open. Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct professor at the Indian School of Business, has worked with the United Nations to study global warming, and told AP this "looks very much like a climate change event as the glaciers are melting due to global warming." More stories from theweek.comHouse Democrats will push to include $250-300 monthly child payments in stimulus bill5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutHouse impeachment managers, Capitol riot defense lawyers, federal prosecutors agree Trump is culpable

  • Trump impeachment trial: ‘Most Americans’ think former president should be convicted and barred from office

    Support for Trump’s conviction is overwhelming among Democrats, with 92% in favour

  • Teachers 'using Covid pandemic to push pay rise'

    Britain's biggest teaching union was on Sunday night accused of "hijacking" the pandemic to sneak through pay demands at the expense of education. The National Education Union (NEU) is including pay rises in "key demands" and bosses have said that any reduction in class sizes should be "long-term" - not just for social distancing. Union leaders have congratulated their members for closing down schools, claiming that it was their threats to not turn up to class, as opposed to the scientific data, which led to Boris Johnson ordering that children should stay at home last month. NEU bosses described the pandemic as a "turning point" in the power of teachers over the Government, but MPs say the union is "playing politics" and "hijacking the pandemic". NEU officials want to return to schools when it is safe, but have rejected the Government's proposals at every turn. They recently claimed that vaccinating teachers would not be enough to get back to the classroom. Since the schools have closed they have said that it is an "unrealistic expectation" for teachers to do every lesson as a livestream. But their requests go beyond health and safety and workload. In a "Covid bulletin" to reps, the NEU on Monday sets out "key demands for all workplaces". The five demands are risk assessments, an end to work assessments during the pandemic, extra time to plan, prepare and assess students' work, and an agreed pay progression. Reps are told to "secure a commitment to automatic pay progression at the end of this academic year. Where possible, win a commitment for this policy to be permanent". But Tim Loughton, former minister for children and families, said that a long-term demand for pay increases should not be included in demands.

  • Biden is ‘out of control’ and ‘overstepping his constitutional authority’ with executive orders: Texas AG

    Ken Paxton joins ‘Sunday Morning Futures’ to discuss his ongoing legal challenge against the president’s proposed deportation freeze. He also explains how recent executive orders on immigration are affecting his state.

  • Dominion spokesman: 'Mike Lindell is begging to be sued, and at some point, we may well oblige him'

    "In just a few weeks, lawsuits and legal threats from a pair of obscure election technology companies have achieved what years of advertising boycotts, public pressure campaigns, and liberal outrage could not: curbing the flow of misinformation in right-wing media," Michael Grynbaum writes at The New York Times. Dominion Voting Systems has sued Rudy Giuliani and Sydney Powell for defamation, seeking $1.3 billion in damages, and has threatened to sue Fox News and other conservative media outlets. Rival voting technology firm Smartmatic sued Fox News for $2.7 billion. CNN's Brian Stelter asked Dominion spokesman Michael Steel about the lawsuits on Sunday, including if any new ones are imminent. "I'm not here to make news on that front, but let me say this: Mike Lindell is begging to be sued, and at some point, we may well oblige him," Steel said. Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, paid for three hours of airtime Friday on One America News Network to broadcast a show he produced about his voting conspiracy theories. OANN kicked it off with an extraordinary disclaimer. Lindell tweeted Saturday night that he might sue Dominion, a threat Steel laughed off on CNN. Steel, a former spokesman for House Speakers Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and John Boehner (R-Ohio), also said Dominion suing Fox News is "definitely a possibility." A media law professor, Lynn Oberlander, told Stelter that the disclaimers Fox News, Newsmax, OANN, and other outlets have been showing about vote fraud claims might actually protect them from the defamation lawsuits. They are "not the typical playbook for right-wing media, which prides itself on pugilism and delights in ignoring the liberals who have long complained about its content," Grynbaum writes. But like it or not, "litigation represents a new front in the war against misinformation, a scourge that has reshaped American politics, deprived citizens of common facts, and paved the way for the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol." Defamation lawsuits "shouldn't be the way to govern speech in our country," attorney Roberta Kaplan told the Times. "It's not an efficient or productive way to promote truth-telling or quality journalistic standards through litigating in court. But I think it's gotten to the point where the problem is so bad right now there's virtually no other way to do it." Fox News said in a statement it's "proud of our 2020 election coverage and will vigorously defend" itself against Smartmatic's "meritless lawsuit." More stories from theweek.comHouse Democrats will push to include $250-300 monthly child payments in stimulus bill5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutHouse impeachment managers, Capitol riot defense lawyers, federal prosecutors agree Trump is culpable

  • Fort Hood Restricts Base Access After Shooting Incident

    Army officials at Fort Hood, Texas tightened the base's gate security to restrict access after an on-base shooting early Saturday morning.

  • Middle-aged people who put on weight may live longer than those who stay 'normal' weight

    Middle-aged people who put on weight live longer than those who remain in healthy shape throughout their lives, according to a new study. Scientists say that while people who remain obese from childhood into adulthood were most at risk of dying, modest weight gains throughout a lifespan can increase the "probability of survival”. Experts said individuals who put on weight in later life often lived longer than those who remained trim. The findings were made following a study based on two generations of Americans followed over nearly seven decades. Obesity campaigners cautioned the results should not be seen as a green light to "let yourself go" when reaching middle-age but added there was evidence gaining weight can be useful in protecting against fatal diseases. Prof Hui Zheng, a sociologist at The Ohio State University, said: "The main message is for those who start at a normal weight in early adulthood, gaining a modest amount of weight throughout life and entering the overweight category in later adulthood can actually increase the probability of survival.” Prof Zheng and colleagues analysed 8,329 participants in the Framingham Heart Study - 4,576 parents and 3,753 of their children. Residents of the Massachusetts town have been tracked since 1948. The parents were followed until 2010 and the children from 1971 until 2014.

  • 117 inmates take over section of downtown St. Louis jail

    The incident began after a "defiant" inmate got into a fight with a corrections officer and other prisoners jumped in, officials said.

  • Stimulus check eligibility could be capped at individual income of $60,000, Yellen says

    “It has to go to people and households that do need the money.”

  • Trump would sell US secrets to the highest bidder if given intel briefings, says senior Democrat

    Joe Biden has said there is 'no need' to provide his predecessor with intelligence briefings

  • Living near neon lights increases risk of thyroid cancer by 55 per cent, study finds

    Artificial light from street lamps and buildings at night can make people 55 per cent more prone to thyroid cancer by suppressing hormones and disrupting their sleep patterns, say researchers. With increasing light pollution, especially in major cities, previous studies found man-made lights caused a higher risk of breast cancer. Because thyroid cancer is affected by similar hormones, scientists examined whether it was the same for that disease. The University of Texas study, which started in 1995, followed 464,371 Americans aged 50 to 71 for an average of 12.8 years. During this time, 856 cases of thyroid cancer were diagnosed - 384 in men and 472 in women. Satellite images were used to determine the levels of light pollution around each person's home. State cancer registry data was used to examine thyroid cancer diagnoses. People in the most light-polluted places had a 55 per cent higher risk of thyroid cancer. Women were the most affected, except where the cancer had spread. And whether tumours were big or small did not make any difference. Dr Qian Xiao said: "Light at night suppresses melatonin, a modulator of oestrogen activity that may have important anti-tumour effects. Also, light at night may lead to disruption of the body's internal clock, which is a risk factor for various types of cancer. "We hope our study will motivate researchers to further examine the relationship between light at night and cancer, and other diseases." The findings were published in the journal Cancer.

  • Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Eighteen dead after India glacier bursts dam

    A piece of a Himalayan glacier had fallen into a river, bursting open a dam in northern India.

  • Next stop Mars: 3 spacecraft arriving in quick succession

    The United Arab Emirates’ orbiter reaches Mars on Tuesday, followed less than 24 hours later by China’s orbiter-rover combo. NASA’s rover, the cosmic caboose, will arrive on the scene a week later, on Feb. 18, to collect rocks for return to Earth — a key step in determining whether life ever existed at Mars. Both the UAE and China are newcomers at Mars, where more than half of Earth’s emissaries have failed.

  • Philippines says to meet U.S. to iron out differences on troop deal

    The Philippines and the United States will meet this month to iron out differences over a Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), Manila's top diplomat said, amid renewed regional concerns over China's assertive maritime agenda. The Philippines in November suspended for a second time President Rodrigo Duterte's unilateral decision to terminate the VFA, to allow it to work with Washington on a long-term pact. "I am narrowing down the issues and soon we will meet...and iron out whatever differences we have," Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin told ANC news channel on Monday, adding a meeting was likely in the last week of February.