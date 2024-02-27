Valentine's Day crash on I-81 remains under investigation; driver died two days later

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The Berkeley County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate a Feb. 14 crash on Interstate 81 that sent a driver to a Baltimore hospital, a man who died two days later, according to Chief Eric D. Burnett.

The driver of a sedan hit by a tractor-trailer that evening on northbound I-81 near Martinsburg was flown that day to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland in Baltimore.

Burnett confirmed that the sedan driver, Kyle A. Stephens, died Feb. 16 at Shock Trauma.

Stephens, 28, was from Falling Waters, according to his obituary online with the Brown Funeral Home. Stephens owned Stephens Towing and Recovery.

Woman sentenced in opioids case: Baltimore mom gets suspended sentence for bringing drugs to state prison near Hagerstown

Burnett, in an email, wrote that the investigation includes checking the tractor trailer for any malfunctions.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. on Feb. 14 on northbound I-81 near the 15 mile marker, which is in the Martinsburg area.

A tractor-trailer hit the blue sedan, and the sedan driver was ejected from the car, according to a release from the sheriff's department.

Vote for the Student of the Week: Herald-Mail Student of the Week: See this week's poll

The tractor-trailer then hit the driver's side of a white SUV before flipping on its side.

Stephens was taken to Berkeley Medical Center and, shortly after, flown to Shock Trauma.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Berkeley County Sheriff's Department investigating fatal I-81 crash