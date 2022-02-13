🌱 Valentine's Day Dangers For Dogs + $3.9M Grant For PGCPS

Welcome back, Laurel! It's Monday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on today in town.

Today's weather:

Sunshine and some clouds. High: 32 Low: 16.

Today is Valentine's Day and couples are celebrating. However, did you know that there are unique dangers for pets? Read these tips for a safe holiday for loved ones and pets. The top tip is chocolate. While it may be good for humans, it is dangerous for dogs who want a sweet treat! It can cause hyperactivity, increased heart rate, tremors, seizures, and even death if ingested at a very high dose. If you have concerns that your pet has been exposed to Valentine’s Day special treat dangers, contact your family veterinarian, contact the Pet Poison Helpline (855-764-7661). Call ASPCA Poison Control Center (888-426-4435) to inquire further. (WTOP) Governor Larry Hogan recently announced that the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped below 5%! This is another critical milestone as Maryland’s health metrics continue to substantially decline. State officials are encouraging Marylanders to get their booster shot. So far, the state has administered nearly 2.1 million booster shots. To find a vaccine clinic, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call the state’s multilingual call center, available seven days a week, at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829). (Maryland.gov) A $3.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education will expand arts integrated programs for Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) kindergarten through third-grade students. Led by Arts for Learning Maryland, the new Start with the Art program will be developed in collaboration with PGCPS, WolfBrown and West Chester University. (PGCPS)

PGCPS: Please administer student home COVID-19 test and upload results today. An upload link is available in student PGCPS email accounts. You may also access the form on our website. https://tinyurl.com/pgcpstest2... (Instagram)

Laurel Police Department: Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of former Laurel Police Officer, Joan D. Kramer who passed away. We are humbled and grateful that Officer Kramer dedicated so much of her service and passion to protecting the city. (Facebook)

Laurel Police Department: We partnered with Laurel Advocacy & Referral Services, Inc. and gave away 100 warm winter coats to children in need. (Facebook)

City of Laurel - Government: Few things are more important than honoring our healthcare workers for the tremendous sacrifices they have made during the pandemic and before and after it. City of Laurel buildings are illuminated in blue lights in tribute to them during healthcare heroes appreciation week. Many people across the state also dressed in blue Friday as another show of support. We appreciate each and every one of you! (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, South Laurel Park: Looking for a sales associate for our salon! Please send resume to Info@rmbathbody.com (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Montpelier Woods: UMD College Park is looking for Night housekeepers again. Please send this job lead to anybody who might be interested in working at night. Full benefits, $15/hr. University of Maryland, College Park. (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Hammond Village: Does anyone know of a place that does computer repair for a home PC? (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Vistas at Laurel Lakes: This is the sweetest girl that's been hanging out around the neighborhood. If you know her owner please let me know. (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Montpelier: Nicky got out again in the vicinity of Oxwell and Royal Ridge. If you see a black cat with no collar, text me at 240-4604655. (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, North Laurel Road: Found Lost Dog! We found this dog in the North Laurel area close to the Mason Dixon street. Very friendly, but is limping. Please notify owners if you know who this dog belongs to. (Nextdoor)

