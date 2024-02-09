Valentine's Day in elementary schools requires creativity these days | THE MOM STOP

Valentine’s Day isn’t what it used to be, at least not among the elementary school kids.

Perhaps I grew up in simpler times, before Pinterest, before social media ― before the Internet in general.

But when it came to exchanging Valentine's Day at school, we’d pick a box of cards from Wal-Mart that you’d have to tear across the perforated cardboard line, sign your name at least 18 times and if you were really lucky, tape some kind of candy to, preferably, a red, heart-shaped sucker.

That was about the extent of Valentine's Day expectations. Minimal, easy and probably not that expensive. It certainly didn’t take much parental supervision, much like the rest of childhood in the 1980s and early 1990s.

But times have changed.

On Valentine's Day, kids now exchange little gifts with creative sayings. Are they things the kids will enjoy? Perhaps.

The gifts include little pots of slime, curly straws in the shape of a heart, individually wrapped matchbox cars or plastic dinosaurs. All are paired with adorably cute sayings ― a pack of bubble solution with a card that says “I am bubbling with excitement that you’re my friend.” Or a fidget spinner that says “Valentine, you make my heart spin!”

A few years ago, my sister ordered two dozen tiny succulents in pots and paired them with a card that said “Live would succ without you” for her daughter’s elementary school class. I give her extra credit for thinking outside of the box, though I’m not sure how excited the third-graders were to get a potted plant for Valentine’s Day.

I’d like to think that I’m creative, or that I’d go above and beyond for my kids. But when it comes to certain things, Valentine's included, I’m less of a “Pinterest parent” and more like my mom, circa 1991.

I work full time, and with three kids, if there is an easy option, that’s the route I take. I may have chosen the cutesy Valentine's when my first child was in kindergarten. But now as a mom of a high schooler, a middle schooler and a third grader — I’ve been around the block. I’ve thrown away too many tiny little plastic toys over the years. I’m going to give the kids what they really want: the candy.

And so, my youngest child was perfectly happy picking out a pack of “Fun Dip” Valentine's from the grocery store so she could write her name directly on the candy wrapper.

Easy button activated. Happy child accomplished.

It was until instructions came home that she had to craft a Valentine’s box in which her classmates could deposit their gifts. Again, not a tradition I remember from childhood.

The box needed to be decorated, but as the instructions listed, it could not look like a Valentine's box, but had to look like something else. I love a good craft project. But my 8-year-old couldn’t decide exactly what theme she wanted to go with. First, she wanted a box that looked like a moon. Then she wanted her box to look like a star. Then she decided she wanted her box to be shaped like a star and a moon at the same time.

It was at that point that I decided to hand off the project to our college-age, after-school babysitter to help tackle, since she’s far more creative than I am. And so, I came home from work last week to discover a box on our island, covered in moss, topped with miniature birds, a footbridge going over a toothpaste-colored stream and even a little plastic frog perched in the moss.

“I decided to put a frog on my Valentine's box,” my 8-year-old exclaimed excitedly.

Valentine's Day certainly isn’t what it used to be. That doesn’t mean that, as parents, we have to go overboard. But, it doesn’t mean a little creativity is such a bad thing, either.

.Lydia Seabol Avant writes The Mom Stop for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at momstopcolumn@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Valentine's Day requires creativity these days | THE MOM STOP