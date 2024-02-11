Valentine's Day expectations are just looking to make money off of personal emotions.

Valentine's Day or romantic dinner.

Valentine’s Day can be a minefield of emotions; it's a Hallmark holiday that lifts unreasonable expectations.

Valentine’s Day does for the uncoupled, the widowed and the lonely what Mother’s Day and Father’s Day do for orphans of all ages.

I’ve never been a fan of prescription holidays except for Thanksgiving, which focuses on gratitude and not outdoing each other.

What the over-the-top, commercial Valentine’s Day holiday does should be as criminal as $300 roses. No one can meet the expectations of the advertising world looking for a way to make a dollar off personal emotions.

When my husband and I got together in early 1982, our first Valentine’s Day together was sad. My then-boyfriend’s father had been killed the previous November in a car accident, and Valentine’s Day was his father's birthday, his first birthday since his untimely death at 61. While that was 41 years ago, the memory of sadness in a world awash with fake sentiment left a sour taste in my mouth.

Sometimes, we celebrate “Sweetest Day,” another made-up holiday in the fall, but we mostly celebrate every day by laughing as much as possible. Ask me what it takes to sustain a relationship: The answer is a sense of humor.

Keep those flowers in the Dirt. Popular Valentine’s Day gifts hurt our environment.

Love is not always a fairy tale

But here’s the thing: Marriage will never be perfect. Like any other human relationship, there’s a possibility I may have yelled and behaved badly at times during our matrimony.

Yet, as children, little girls are told all the fairy tales perpetuated for generations. For example, the character Monica Geller in “Friends” has kept a wedding book since childhood. When she becomes engaged to Chandler Bing, her roommate Rachel tells her, “time to get out the wedding book.” Monica’s book has every detail of a future wedding planned. It's funny but full of truth.

In the early days of my relationship, my eyes filled with stars shaped by Baby Boomer myths of Barbie and Ken living happily ever after in the Dream House. However, being in love did not protect me from the world’s expectations of our burgeoning relationship. External forces shaped all these crazy ideas in my head. Romance is lovely, but reality means that life is not a romance novel.

The author Amy Abbott with her husband Randy.

My sober valentine: How to celebrate the day while honoring your recovery.

The night he moved to Florida from Indiana to be with me, I decided we should recreate the “From Here to Eternity” love scene on Clearwater Beach. A west wind blew sand across the beach and it was 40 degrees. Other beach goers wearing parkas should have been a clue. Scenes from an old movie are not real life.

Our initial Dream House was a one-bedroom apartment in Largo, Florida with a view of a gun shop.

Reality is the only choice we have. Sometimes, reality is better than the vision in our heads. Sometimes it's not. We all face life’s tragedies and unfairness. We do ourselves no favors by buying into the myth of perfect fairy-tale love. The best we can hope for is a love adaptable to inevitable change.

I heard someone say you can’t have been married to the same person for years because we don’t stay the same. We all change and evolve, and Katie bar the door if we don’t. I’m not the same in my mid-60s as in my mid-20s. And thank God for that. That girl did stupid things, like picnicking on a dark, frozen beach.

Many Valentine’s Days, whether you are solo or coupled, may not be all hearts and flowers. And every life is going to toss out butt-ugly pain and sorrow. However, your resilience, your adaptability to change when that’s the last thing you want to do, and your attitude are the controls you have.

Amy Abbott

Amy Abbott is a journalist and author in southern Indiana who may or may not get her beloved Valentine’s card this year. After nearly 40 years of marriage, she realizes it's not the most important aspect of her relationship.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Valentine's Day makes us buy into nonexistent 'fairy-tale' love