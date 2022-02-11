Valentine's Day Food Distributions Planned In Route 1 Corridor

HYBLA VALLEY, VA — Food insecure families will receive food on Valentine's Day as part of the third annual Sharing the Love Initiative in the Route 1 corridor.

Lee District Supervisor Rodney Lusk will join De Lune Corp and United Community for the food distribution at three locations on Monday, Feb. 14. Volunteers will give away free eggs, milk and pulses to over 1,000 families.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic increased food insecurity in Fairfax County and around the U.S. Many recipients of Monday's food distribution are believed to be facing continued impacts from the pandemic.

"Since the pandemic started, I made it a priority for my staff to work with Fairfax County government agencies, local non-profits, and Lee District residents to organize food distributions across our community," said Lusk in a statement. "I am proud that through our collective efforts, we distributed over three million pounds of food and supplies to residents in need."



Locations of the food distributions are Eagle Street in Audubon Mobile Park, Alexandria from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; United Community at 7511 Fordson Road, Alexandria from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and Creekside Apartments at 7941 Janna Lee Avenue, Alexandria from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

De Luna Corp. is providing the food in partnership with United Community, a nonprofit providing services to address poverty in the Route 1 area.

"We consider social responsibility an essential aspect of our business, giving us the opportunity to engage with the communities around us in a positive way," De Luna Corp. shared in a statement. "We are excited to host our annual Sharing the Love initiative for the third consecutive year and give back to our Alexandria community."



Patch has partnered with Feeding America to help raise awareness on behalf of the millions of Americans facing hunger. Feeding America, which supports 200 food banks across the country, estimates that one in five people turned to charitable food assistance for help in the wake of the pandemic. This is a Patch social good project; Feeding America receives 100 percent of donations. Find out how you can donate in your community or find a food pantry near you.

