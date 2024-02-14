Valentine's Day forecast: Light morning snow then sunshine

Feb. 14—Light snow showers are possible this morning before cloudy skies gradually clear for some Valentine's Day sunshine.

The high for today will be near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds will increase tonight, which will have an overnight low around 31 degrees.

There is a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday, which will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 50 degrees. A south wind of 10 to 15 mph will become southwest at 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon with wind gusts as high as 40 mph possible.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 26 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 36 degrees. There is a slight chance of snow after noon.

A weak weather system will bring a chance of light snow to southern locations this morning. Sunshine returns this afternoon. A low pressure system is forecast to move into the Great Lakes on Thursday. An associated cold front will bring a chance of showers and windy conditions. pic.twitter.com/XQy5d8NRMi — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 14, 2024

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance for snow before 1 a.m. The overnight low will be around 24 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny but colder with a high just above freezing, near 32 degrees.

Saturday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 22 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 42 degrees.

Sunday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 25 degrees.

Presidents' Day will be mostly sunny with a high near 48 degrees.

About the Author

Jen Balduf

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.