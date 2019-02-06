Valentine's Day gift guide: Gorgeous fragrances she will love

Whether you're shopping for your girlfriend, your wife, or your best friend (hello, Galentine's Day!) -- you can't go wrong with a new fragrance for Valentine's Day.

Some women find one scent they love and choose to wear it forever, while others like to mix it up. But even if she's someone who is madly in love with one fragrance, odds are the brand will release a new iteration of the scent -- a lighter version for summer, a twist on the original for winter, and she might just love them all.

Plus, these gorgeous perfume bottles make for some amazing vanity decor.

So go on, take a look below for some of the most delicious scents on the market right now. There are new releases and classics that never go out of style, and you're guaranteed to find something you (and she!) will love.