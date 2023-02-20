The suspect has been identified and an arrest has been made in connection with the Valentines Day hit-and-run death of 27-year-old Murphy Maynard. The suspect has been identified as as 39-year-old Bobby Phelan of Amarillo, according to a statement from Randall County authorities.

As previously reported by the Globe-News, on Feb. 14, Maynard, of Amarillo, was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle approximately a mile from city limits on FM 1541. The collision occurred some time around 5:30 a.m. The suspect fled the scene before first responders arrived.

After some investigation involving video footage from businesses near the scene, the officials identified the suspect's vehicle to be full-size flatbed pickup truck, dark in color, with the appearance of lights on the cab.

Officials in the case determined that the driver of the flatbed pickup truck was traveling southbound when they struck the pedestrian walking south in the far right lane. The pickup truck then continued south and turned west.

According to a news release by the The Randall County Sheriffs Office (RCSO), as a result of the ongoing hit-and-run investigation, a suspect was identified, and an arrest warrant was issued for 39-year-old Bobby Phelan of Amarillo. Phelan was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 18, in Dodge City, Kansas, and is in police custody in the Ford County Jail.

Phelan will be extradited to Randall County on the felony charge of failure to stop and render aid.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are being assisted by DPS Rangers, DPS Special Agents, Randall County Sheriff’s Office, and APD.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Valentines Day hit-and-run suspect identified, arrested