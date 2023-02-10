Valentine's Day jewelry gift guide: Gorgeous pieces you can still get by Valentine's Day

It's not too late! Shop the best romantic jewelry for him and her from Pandora, Kendra Scott and Blue Nile and get it in time for Valentine's Day.

Good news, procrastinators: It's not too late to buy the perfect Valentine's Day gift for your sweetheart. We've done the legwork and tracked down jewelry pieces for all budgets and styles — and yes, all of it can be yours by Tuesday, February 14. Whether your Valentine wants something classic or trendy, sparkly or subdued, romantic or sentimental, there's a gift that'll make them think of you every time they wear it.

There are plenty of great offerings out there to mark the holiday synonymous with romance. If you've waited until the last minute, you can still save hundreds on great jewelry for your sweetheart. Browse below for the best Valentine's Day jewelry gifts from popular retailers such as Blue Nile, GLDN and Pandora—and order now before it's too late to arrive by February 14!

Women's jewelry

If you're on the hunt for the best jewelry gifts for women, then take a look at our Valentine's Day picks below—from personalized necklaces to engagement rings. Or, keep scrolling for our jewelry picks for him!

1. Pandora Moments Heart Closure Snake Chain Bracelet

Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Buying Guide 2023: Pandora Moments Heart Closure Snake Chain Bracelet

They'll be showing off this Pandora Moments Heart Closure snake chain bracelet to all of her friends and family. The sterling silver bracelet features a heart closure that functions the same way as a lobster closure. To personalize this gift even further, add her favorite charms. For a limited time, Pandora is offering a "buy 2, get 1 free" jewelry promotion — and free express shipping for orders greater than $150 to make sure your gift gets there by Valentine's Day.

$75 at Pandora

2. GLDN Heart Stud Earrings

Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Buying Guide 2023: GLDN Heart Stud Earrings

Wear your heart on her ears with these delicate Heart Studs. Available in either 14k gold fill or sterling silver, these pretty hearts are set for everyday wear and come in two sizes—tiny (5 mm) and tinier (4mm). GLDN has an entire section of last-minute Valentine's gifts that are ready to ship now to your Valentine.

From $32 at GLDN

3. Kendra Scott Gold Heart Ring

Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Buying Guide 2023: Kendra Scott Heart 14k Gold Band Ring

You can't go wrong with Kendra Scott jewelry. Women love the popular brand because their pieces are timeless, stylish and of high quality. If you're not ready to buy an engagement ring but still want to show your love with a beautiful diamond, she'll adore the Heart 14k Gold Band Ring—and don't forget a Diamond Dazzle Stik to keep that bling shining bright. Select in-store pick-up for a Valentine's Day gift to remember!

$450 at Kendra Scott

4. Blue Nile Diamond Tennis Bracelet

Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Buying Guide 2023: Blue Nile Diamond Tennis Bracelet

Looking for a wow-worthy gift? We suggest this diamond tennis bracelet. Blue Nile's inspired design is made from prong-set jewels to fit just about any wrist with ease. It's crafted from 14K white gold and one of five gemstones so you can pick your Valentine's favorite. Blue Nile is offering free overnight shipping, so place your order by February 13 for Valentine's delivery.

From $2,820 at Blue Nile

5. Brilliant Earth Horizontal Bar Pendant

Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Buying Guide 2023: Brilliant Earth Horizontal Bar Pendant

This sleek and eye-catching pendant lets you engrave it with a name or romantic message for a chic and charming look. It's available in silver, white, yellow or rose gold—and it's available for Valentine's Day delivery. (Plan for a post-Valentine's Day delivery if you want it personalized.) Even better? Brilliant Earth is including a free pair of stud earrings (diamond studs for orders above $1,000; a free surprise pair for all other orders) with your purchase, so you'll have two gifts to share!

$95 at Brilliant Earth

6. The Pink Reef Floral Heart Earrings

Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Buying Guide 2023: Pink Heart Floral Reef Earrings

You don't have to spend a ton of money on jewelry to make it a heartfelt gift. Made of glass with an 18k gold finish, these Pink Reef Floral Heart Earrings make a beautiful statement and serve as a unique addition to their earring collection. If you live near an Anthropologie location, you may be able to pick these up in store.

$128 at Anthropologie

7. Enchanted Disney Maleficent Rose ring

Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Buying Guide 2023: Enchanted Disney Maleficent Rose Ring

In the pantheon of Disney villains Maleficient is easily one of the baddies with the most style. This sterling silver ring with black rhodium smacks of the Sleeping Beauty antagonist with an attractive rose perfect for celebrating new beginnings, new romance and maybe even new possibilities for vengeance. If you have Prime shipping, you may be able to get this darkly romantic ring in your hands by the next day.

$175 at Amazon

8. Jenny Bird Vera Chain Necklace

Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Buying Guide 2023: Jenny Bird Vera Chain Necklace

If they like wearing chunky jewelry, this gold-plated Vera Chain necklace is an affordable style worth considering. This 18-inch chain features an elegant heart link and toggle closure, and is perfect to wear with anything. Choose in-store pick-up if you want this on-hand for Valentine's Day.

$135 at Nordstrom

9. Blue Nile Petite Heart Bracelet

Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Buying Guide 2023: Blue Nile Petite Heart Bracelet

You only have a few more hours left to buy this pretty Petite Heart Bracelet for Valentine's Day delivery! This stunner is available in 14k yellow gold, white gold and rose gold features a small polished heart on a delicate cable chain.

$206 at Blue Nile

10. Monica Rich Kosann Petite Anna Locket Necklace

Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Buying Guide 2023: Monica Rich Kosann Petite Anna Locket Necklace

Locket necklaces are time-honored ways to keep the ones you love close to your heart — literally and figuratively. The Monica Rich Kosann Petite Anna Locket Necklace is made of sterling silver and holds two images that slide easily into locket from the top. There's even an easy-to-use template on the Monica Rich Kosann website to ensure a perfect fit. Orders above $200 get free overnight shipping for on-time delivery.

From $225 at Monica Rich Kosann

11. Blue Nile Diamond Link Ring

Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Buying Guide 2023: Blue Nile Diamond Link Ring

If your love has an edgy sense of style, then she may fall in love with this Diamond Link Fashion Ring the same way we did. This highly wearable ring is neutral enough to fit with any outfit—from a leather jacket and jeans to a dress and heels, yet still adds a bit of bling to her every day. It can be worn alone or layered with her other favorite rings, and yes, it arrives by Valentine's Day if you order in the next few hours with free overnight shipping.

$298 at Blue Nile

12. Pandora Moments 14k Domed Golden Heart Snake Chain Bracelet

Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Buying Guide 2023: Pandora Moments 14k Domed Golden Heart Snake Chain Bracelet

Opening Pandora's box hits differently when it's a Domed Golden Heart Snake Chain Bracelet. Show your love for her with this unique and meaningful sterling silver bracelet with a 14k gold heart center, and use in-store pickup to get it in time!

$150 at Pandora

Men's jewelry and watches

Not every man is into outdoor gear, tools and TVs. Although these are great gift ideas for men, well, so is a bit of bling. For the man in your life with a sense of style, buying him a luxurious piece of jewelry may be just the ticket for Valentine's Day.

1. Blue Nile Love Knot Cuff Links

Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Buying Guide 2023: Blue Nile Love Knot Cuff Links

A good pair of cuff links are the cherry on top of any head-turning suit. Blue Nile's Love Knot Cuff Links stand apart from typical basic offerings that symbolize the love you share. They're crafted in solid sterling silver with a high polish making them perfect for formal and casual outings.

$192 at Blue Nile

2. Nordstrom Classic Dream Leather Strap Watch

Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Buying Guide 2023: Nordstrom Classic Dream Leather Strap Watch

Does your fella always have somewhere to be, yet doesn't own a proper watch? This budget-friendly Swiss-quartz watch has a vintage, brown leather strap with a modern feel and is great for the dad who is always working. With a large face and roman numerals printed for reading the time, this Classic Dream Leather Strap Watch is a solid gift — in-store pickup means he'll have it on his wrist for your Valentine's Day dinner date.

$250 at Nordstrom

3. Citizen Drive Watch

Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Buying Guide 2023: Citizen Drive Watch

Nothing makes an outfit turn heads like a great accessory. The Citizen Drive watch is one such striking number. It's got a striking blue dial and matching band and is made from mineral crystal and stainless steel. With its Eco-Drive Ring, the watch powers itself from any light source so you never need to replace its batteries. It'll deliver by February 14 with free overnight shipping, too, if you order ASAP.

$220 at Citizen

