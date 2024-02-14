Valentine's Day quotes, memes and jokes to share with your loved ones on Feb. 14.

Happy Valentine’s Day to all the lovers, singles and “it’s complicated” members between.

Whether you’re adding the finish touches to your Valentine’s Day card or still figuring out how to ask that special someone to be yours, we’re here for backup if you need a hand in the love department today.

From Valentine’s Day memes and gifs to love puns to TikToks popping the “be mine” question, here’s a roundup of holiday jokes and video to help you on your quest for love easily woo your boo.

‘Will you be my valentine?’ memes and videos

TikTok - Make Your Day

TikTok - Make Your Day

I'll Neville let you go🐸 pic.twitter.com/AQw0pTJ9qn — Valentines Day Cards (@Funny_vdaycards) February 13, 2014

Valentine’s Day quotes for cards

Happy Valentine's Day, Delaware!

Need some help fluffing up your Valentine’s Day card for your boo or a Galentine's Day gift for your bestie? Check out these cheesy but cute one-liners, from Today:

I love you more than pizza. Does that make me a weird-dough?

You whale always be my BFF.

Lime yours.

Thumb-body loves you.

You’re totally spec-taco-lar!

Thank you berry much for being my friend.

I love you so mochi.

I cherry-ish our friendship.

You’re sew cute.

The s’more I know you, the s’more I like you!

Your friendship means so matcha to me.

You’re my Google. You’ve got everything I’m looking for.

You must be tired because you’ve been running through my mind all day.

Valentine’s Day images and videos

Happy Valentine's Day, Delaware!

If your partner’s love language is humor, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a compilation of shareable memes that are sure to grant you a few laughs or crying laughing emojis.

How to land that special someone. 🐟💙 pic.twitter.com/e0E4NAWAUX — Valentines Day Cards (@Funny_vdaycards) February 11, 2016

Good morning/afternoon friends! Happy Valentine’s Day! This morning’s meme is for my sweetie (He knows who he is 😉) I hope you all have a wonderful Wednesday 😘💜☕️ pic.twitter.com/3WbkiPRgh8 — 𝓜𝓲𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓵𝓮 💜 (@Michele21672) February 14, 2024

Valentine’s Day puns and knock-knock jokes

Happy Valentine's Day, Delaware!

Valentine’s Day is a time for proclamations of love and defining the relationship, but as those of you in long-term relationships know, sometimes you need a joke or two to remember why you put up with your headache of a honey.

Use these puns from Today to send a cute text to your sweetie pie today or slip a knock-knock joke or two from Good Housekeeping into your holiday cards:

Puns

Did you hear about the spider engagement? They met on the web.

What did one shoe say to the other? “You’re my sole-mate.”

What did one ice cream cone say to the other? You make me melt.

Did you hear about the deer romance? They were fawning all over each other.

Are you a bank loan? Because you got my interest.

I heard a joke about chocolate candy bars. It wasn’t very funny, but I still Snickered.

I was wondering why my feet got cold. Then I remembered you knocked my socks off.

Did you hear about the radios that got married? The reception was great.

Are you the internet? Because I’m feeling a connection.

Knock-Knock jokes

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Peas. Peas who? Peas be mine.

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Daryl. Daryl who? Daryl never be anyone like you.

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Fur. Fur who? Fur you, I’d do anything.

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Mary. Mary who? Mary me, I love you.

Knock, Knock. Who’s there? Bee. Bee who? Bee mine.

More Valentine’s Day jokes

Happy Valentine's Day, Delaware!

Question: How do vampires know if they had a successful Valentine’s Day?

Answer: If it’s love at first bite.

Q: What is Cupid’s favorite band?

A: Kiss!

Q: What do you call a romance that starts at the aquarium?

A: Guppy love.

Q: What did one watermelon say to the other on Valentine’s Day?

A: “You’re one in a melon!”

Q: Why are artichokes so beloved?

A: They’re known for their hearts.

Q: What did the painter tell his girlfriend?

A: “I love you with all my art.”

Q: Do skunks celebrate Valentine’s Day?

A: Sure, they’re very scent-imental!

Happy Valentine's Day, Delaware!

Q: What did the couple say after they were struck by Cupid’s arrow?

A: “Ouch!”

Q: What did one cat say to the other cat on Valentine’s Day?

A: “You’re purr-fect.”

Q: What did the man with the broken leg tell his valentine?

A: “I have a crutch on you.”

Q: What did the scientist say to her valentine?

A: “I think of you periodically.”

Q: Why couldn’t the mineral water ever get a valentine?

A: All of his friendships were so pla-tonic.

Q: How did the telephone propose to his girlfriend?

A: He gave her a ring!

Q: What did the chef give to his wife on Valentine’s Day?

A: A hug and a quiche.

Q: What did one squirrel say to the other?

A: “I’m nuts about you.”

Q: What did one tangerine say to the other on Valentine’s Day?

A: Orange you sweet.

Candy conversation hearts are the nation's most popular Valentine's Day candy.

Q: Why shouldn’t you marry a pastry chef?

A: They’re known to be desserters.

Q: What did Han Solo say to Princess Leia on Valentine’s Day?

A: “Yoda one for me.”

Q: What did the two rocks pledge at their wedding?

A: To never take each other for granite.

Q: What did the magnet say to the fridge?

A: “I find you so attractive.”

Q: What did one recliner say to the other?

A: “I chair-ish you.”

Q: What did one hotdog say to the other?

A: “You’re a real wiener!”

Q: What did the omelet say to the toast on Valentine’s Day?

A: “You’re eggs-actly my type.”

Q: What did one light bulb say to the other?

A: “I love you watts and watts.”

Got a tip or a story idea? Contact Krys'tal Griffin at kgriffin@delawareonline.com.

Holiday guide: Happy Valentine's Day, Small Wonder! We've created some Valentine greetings just for you

Get back at your ex: Want to get revenge this Valentine's Day? Try naming a doggy bag or rat after your ex

ICYMI: Valentine's Day is coming. Here's why we celebrate

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Valentine's Day puns, memes and quotes for cards on Feb. 14