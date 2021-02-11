Valentine's Day scams: Beware phony romances, fake shopping offers

Brett Molina, USA TODAY

Love is in the air. Unfortunately, scams trying to steal your heart and money are, too.

As Valentine's Day nears, potential scammers are attempting to take advantage, focused on stealing personal information or money.

Whether you're looking for love on social networks or dating sites or looking to buy a special gift for your loved one, scammers are lurking to trick you.

This season in particular, as many Americans remain homebound due to COVID-19 outbreaks, the number of scams related to romance or Valentine's Day is on the rise.

Lynette Owens, global director of internet safety at Trend Micro, said scams related to romance are up 20% over last year, caused by the "double whammy" of people staying online more due to the pandemic and increased isolation.

Cybersecurity firm Check Point Research says they've spotted a 29% year-over-year increase in new Valentine's Day themed domains registered in January.

"We suspect the primary driver behind the trend is coronavirus," said Ekram Ahmed, Check Point spokesperson, in a statement. "As shoppers increasingly avoid malls and brick and mortar, they increasingly rely on online shopping. Hackers see the behavior change as opportunity."

Here's what to watch for when it comes to crimes of the heart:

Romance and dating

Owens says these scams often appeal to someone's emotional needs, whether that's trying to connect through a dating app or social network. "It’s generally the very typical format where you are being asked to give up something, whether that’s money or personal information," she said.

Before you take any action like swiping right, it's important to "pause, question and verify" this person is legit, says Owens. Users can perform a reverse image search on Google to determine whether a profile is using someone else's picture.

Other signals to watch for, according to the Better Business Bureau: hurrying you off a dating site or social network to email or text; always finding a reason not to meet in person; and hinting a lot at hard luck stories right away.

"If the supposed relationship or romance, or progression of the romance, turns to a point where you’re being asked to send money or personal information that you’re not comfortable with, the final step is don’t do that, block them, cease talking to them, and if it persists and you’re concerned with it, contacting local authorities," said Owens.

Be careful where you shop

Ahmed says when it comes to shopping for Valentine's Day gifts, phishing emails remain the most common way hackers try to get your data or money.

For example, one phishing scam Check Point cites is one involving jewelry retailer Pandora, promoting significant deals on jewelry. The email offer then takes you to a fake website imitating Pandora.

Ahmed says texting scams that were popular during the holiday shopping season could resurface during Valentine's Day, specifically texts related to online deliveries.

Other tips from Ahmed:

Verify the retailer first. Shoppers should double check they're ordering from an authentic source by searching them on Google.

Don't share your credentials. If someone asks for personal information such as a credit card number or Social Security number, never give it out. Ahmed advises to just "share the bare minimum."

Watch out for password reset messages. Get an email claiming your password was reset, but you never requested it? Don't click on it. "Always be suspicious," said Ahmed. "Usually this is how hackers get you."

Meanwhile, Trend Micro has a tool called Check that will verify links, email addresses or other info to confirm it's legitimate.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Valentine's Day: Beware scams involving romance, shopping

