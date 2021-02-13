Valentine's Day will see more snow, ice and rain across much of U.S.

  • Airplanes are seen on the tarmac of Portland International Airport as it snows in Portland, Oregon
  • A man takes a photo of a frozen waterfall during cold weather in St Louis
  • Two kids climb Art Hill at Forest Park with their sled during cold weather in St Louis
  • The sun sets on a frozen Mississippi River during cold weather in Alton
  • A barge plows through a frozen Mississippi River during cold weather in Alton
(Reuters) - Snow, ice and teeth-chattering temperatures will sock much of the United States on Valentine's Day through early next week, with more than 100 million Americans under winter-related watches and warnings coast to coast.

The shivering weather is blasting from Portland, Oregon, across the U.S. Plains, dipping through Texas to New Orleans and as far east as Washington, D.C., the National Weather Service said.

"It's winter's cold across much of the country," said Marc Chenard, a forecaster with the service's Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

Amarillo, in the Texas panhandle, will see a high temperature of only a blistering cold 2 degrees Fahrenheit, Chenard said, breaking the record of 12 degrees set in 1895. Lubbock, Texas will hit a high of only 9 degrees. Little Rock, Arkansas will hit only 16 degrees.

"That's 40 to 50 degrees below average," Chenard said.

The bitter cold was already gripping much of the Plains, and on Thursday icy roads contributed to a massive multi-vehicle pileup in Fort Worth, Texas, where six people died and dozens were taken to a hospital.

Chicago will see lows of zero degrees Fahrenheit for the holiday. New Orleans will hit the low 20s by Tuesday's Mardi Gras, a celebration the city is famous for and already hobbled by the COVID pandemic.

Portland, Oregon will get an inch of snow - while not seeming to be much to Midwesterners, it is as much as the city typically gets in a year, the NWS reported.

Meanwhile, as much a foot of snow with high wind-driven drifts will clobber parts of Oklahoma and the Texas panhandle. Dallas will see 4 inches, while sleet and freezing rain will sock Houston, creating dangerous road conditions, Chenard said.

One of the few warm spots for Valentine's Day will be Florida, which will see temperatures in the 80s in Miami and in the 70s in Central Florida's Orlando and Daytona Beach, Chenard said.

  • Anger as Trump lawyer says Antifa leader was first Capitol rioter arrested and first to be let go

    Michael T van Der Veen’s claim quickly and strongly debunked

  • Fake rallies in made-for-Putin videos tell Russia's leader how popular he is

    They came from all walks of life - paramedics, footballers, steelworkers and students - to march in a huge column for their leader, Vladimir Putin. At least that's how it seemed. A slick new video showing young and old congregating under the name of the Russian leader has been exposed as one of a number of fake rallies concocted by the Kremlin. Rattled by protests in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny that have swept across the country, Mr Putin's government appears desperate to prove his popularity is unscathed in a series of dubious demonstrations. In Volgograd, formerly Stalingrad, where one of the videos was filmed, the crowd joins together after leaving their workplaces and football pitches to flash the torches on their phones at the site of one of the bloodiest battles of the Second World War. The clip, shared by local MPs from Mr Putin's United Russia, wrapped up with a strapline across the screen: “We stand with you, Vladimir Vladimirovich!”.

  • White House cites 'deep concerns' about WHO COVID report, demands early data from China

    The White House on Saturday called on China to make available data from the earliest days of the COVID-19 outbreak, saying it has "deep concerns" about the way the findings of the World Health Organization's COVID-19 report were communicated. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement that it is imperative that the report be independent and free from "alteration by the Chinese government", echoing concerns raised by the administration of former President Donald Trump, who also moved to quit the WHO over the issue. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday said all hypotheses are still open about the origins of COVID-19, after Washington said it wanted to review data from a WHO-led mission to China, where the virus first emerged.

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Wait baffles family of man killed in South Dakota AG crash

    Most days, brothers Nick and Victor Nemec drive past the spot where South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg struck and killed their cousin Joseph Boever with his car. The blood stains on the rural stretch of highway have nearly disappeared, a faint reminder of the September night when Ravnsborg struck Boever as he drove home from a Republican fundraiser. According to a statement he released in September, Ravnsborg at first thought he had hit a deer and only discovered he had killed a man when he returned to the crash scene the next morning.

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema effectively vetoes the Democrats' $15 minimum wage stimulus push

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), the senior senator from Arizona, voted with her caucus to advance a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan that can pass with a party-line vote in the 50-50 Senate. But she won't support adding a federal minimum wage hike to the package, she tells Politico, effectively killing the push to include a $15 minimum wage in the legislation. That's one reason that Sinema, Politico said in its Friday profile, is "the most influential Democrat you never hear from." "What's important is whether or not it's directly related to short-term COVID relief, and if it's not, then I am not going to support it in this legislation," Sinema told Politico this week. "The minimum wage provision is not appropriate for the reconciliation process. It is not a budget item. And it shouldn't be in there." That goes for other Democratic wish-list items ruled out of bounds for budget reconciliation by the Senate parliamentarian. "There is no instance in which I would overrule a parliamentarian's decision," she said. Like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), who you do hear from, Sinema won't vote to eliminate the filibuster. In fact, she told Politico, "I want to restore the 60-vote threshold for all elements of the Senate's work." Sinema's frequent "breaks with her liberal colleagues are both a reflection of her state, which she won by a narrow margin in 2018, and her temperament," plus the fact that after years in Arizona's state legislature and U.S. Senate, she "has literally never served in the majority before — so she feels the minority's pain," Politico reports. Her Democratic colleagues "sense that Sinema is a team player regardless of her unique views," but "she still keeps Republicans at least as close as members of her own party," and she listens more than talks, Politico reports. You can read more about "one of the most quirky and interesting members of the stodgy Senate" — including her colorful wigs, deep purple and leopard print office decor, and friendship with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — at Politico. More stories from theweek.comGOP Rep. Herrera Beutler confirms contentious Capitol riot call between Trump, McCarthy7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • Nikki Haley turns on Donald Trump, revealing she was 'disgusted' with the former president

    Nikki Haley, a leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, has turned on former US president Donald Trump in blistering fashion, saying she was "disgusted" with the former president. Ms Haley, 49, who was Mr Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, said he had "let us down" and "fallen so far". The former governor of South Carolina has long been seen as a potential Republican nominee in four years, and started a political action committee last month. Her comments set up a clear fissure in the Republican party as other would-be candidates, including Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, looked set to seek backing from Mr Trump's followers. Both senators were set to vote to acquit Mr Trump at the end of his current impeachment trial. Ms Haley made clear her position in an interview with Politico, in which she disclosed that she had not spoken to Mr Trump since before his supporters invaded the US Capitol on January 6. She did not believe Mr Trump himself would run for the Republican nomination in 2024, claiming he was no longer a "viable" candidate. Ms Haley said: "I don't think he's going to be in the picture. I don't think he can. He's fallen so far. We need to acknowledge that he let us down. "He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again." Ms Haley expressed particular condemnation of Mr Trump's treatment of Mike Pence, his vice president, who he called a "coward" on January 6. She said: "When I tell you I’m angry, it’s an understatement. I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him. I’m disgusted by it." Ms Haley was a high-profile member of Mr Trump's cabinet, and was regarded as a star of his administration for her defence of the his America First policy on the world stage. She unexpectedly resigned in late 2018 but was given an glowing public send-off by Mr Trump in the Oval Office, leading to speculation about a future presidential run. Starting last autumn the author of an exhaustive Politico profile, Tim Alberta, spent six hours talking to Ms Haley, and spoke to 70 associates including friends, former colleagues, staff and donors. He wrote: "Two things are clear. First, Nikki Haley is going to run for president in 2024. Second, she doesn’t know which Nikki Haley will be on the ballot." Before January 6 Ms Haley defended Mr Trump, arguing that he truly believed he had won the election. But after the Capitol riot her position changed dramatically. Ms Haley said she still believed impeaching Mr Trump was a "waste of time" and said the end of his political career was enough of a consequence. She said: "I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. "I think he’s lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he’s lost the things that really could have kept him moving."

  • White House says staffer who harassed reporter has been suspended for one week

    President Biden’s communications team says they won’t be firing a staffer who threatened and made misogynistic comments to a reporter last month.

  • Strong quake hits off Japan coast, injuring dozens and triggering blackouts

    A strong earthquake hit off the coast of eastern Japan on Saturday, injuring dozens of people and triggering widespread power outages, but there appeared to be no major damage and no tsunami warning was issued. The earthquake had a 7.3 magnitude and its epicentre was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture at a depth of 60 km (36 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said. No tsunami warning had been issued, the meteorological agency said.

  • 2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway

    Two people were killed and two more were seriously injured early Friday when their vehicle hit a concrete wall and plunged off a Chicago expressway onto a street about 43 feet (13 meters) below, police said. The vehicle “was traveling too fast for road conditions” on Interstate 55 — also known as the Stevenson Expressway — when the accident happened at around 4 a.m., Illinois State Police said. The vehicle tumbled off the highway, struck a light pole and landed on the street in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side, Illinois State Police Trooper Omoayena Williams said.

  • Louise Linton complains she’s been ‘villainised’ because of association with Trump administration

    ‘I’ve faced a lot of criticism over the years...by being so closely tied to such a controversial administration’

  • Trump's lawyers claim he never knew Pence was in danger. A Republican senator has said otherwise.

    Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have contradicted a Republican senator's account of what happened in the Senate chamber during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. After lawyers for Trump finished their defense of his impeachment for inciting the insurrection, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) questioned the timing of Trump's "disparaging tweet" about Pence during the attack. At 2:24 p.m., 11 minutes after Pence was escorted from the chamber as Trump backers stormed the building, Trump tweeted that Pence "didn't have the courage to do what he should've done" and somehow object to the election results. Despite the implication of the certification process already being over (it wasn't), Trump's lawyers said he had not been informed Pence was in danger when it happened. Question from @SenatorRomney: "When President Trump sent the disparaging tweet at 2:24pm regarding Vice President Pence, was he aware that the Vice President had been removed from the Senate by the Secret Service for his safety?" Michael van der Veen: "The answer is no." pic.twitter.com/3eMubOOt3H — CSPAN (@cspan) February 12, 2021 But Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) gave a different story Wednesday night. While he already disclosed that he was on the phone with Trump when the attackers started getting into the Capitol, Tuberville specified Wednesday that he was talking to Trump went Pence was escorted from the Senate. "I said 'Mr. President, they just took the vice president out, I've got to go,'" Tuberville recalled, suggesting Trump knew Pence was in danger when he sent the tweet. More stories from theweek.comGOP Rep. Herrera Beutler confirms contentious Capitol riot call between Trump, McCarthy7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most

  • Majority Black Illinois town flooded with sewage

    Whites began a mass exodus from Centreville in 1970, and the sewage-saturated town of about 5,000 is now nearly all-Black. The people of Centreville, Illinois have reportedly been dealing with sewage flooding their property for decades, but now, since the pandemic began keeping most Americans indoors, the issue is coming to a head. Air in the town smells of sewage, and toilet paper and fecal matter are openly seen on grass.

  • Fort Worth pile up: Driver gasps in shock while filming video capturing deadly accident

    The pile up left six people dead and more than 30 injured

  • Mitch McConnell says he will vote to acquit Trump in second impeachment trial

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told his fellow Senate Republicans in an email that he will vote to acquit former President Trump in his impeachment trial over the deadly U.S Capitol riot on Jan. 6, two sources familiar with the email told Axios.Why it matters: McConnell's acquittal vote will likely shrink the number of Republicans who considered voting to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, making a conviction on the House's single charge of "incitement of insurrection" unlikely.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "As I have said for some time, today's vote is a vote of conscience and I know we will all treat it as such," McConnell said in the email, which was first reported by Politico's Burgess Everett."I have been asked directly by a number of you how I intend to vote, so thought it right to make that known prior to the final vote. While a close call, I am persuaded that impeachments are a tool primarily of removal and we there lack jurisdiction.""The Constitution makes perfectly clear that Presidential criminal misconduct while in office can be prosecuted after the President has left office, which in my view alleviates the otherwise troubling 'January exception' argument raised by the House. "Given these conclusions, I will vote to acquit."Context: Senators are expected to issue their final vote in the trial later on Saturday. Democrats would need to gain 17 Republican votes to convict the former president.Trump's team has argued that the trial itself is unconstitutional and quickly concluded their defense on Friday.House impeachment managers said Thursday that Trump repeatedly encouraged violence among his supporters and that encouragement affected not just lawmakers but the largely minority support staff who care for and protect them in the Capitol.Trump was "thrilled" with his lawyers' performances on Friday — particularly by Michael van der Veen and David Schoen, both of whom "went full Trump," one person familiar with the situation told Axios.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Philippines' Duterte tells U.S. 'you have to pay' if it wants to keep troop deal

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday the United States must pay if it wants to keep a two-decade-old troop deployment agreement with his country that is central to U.S. strategy in Asia. Duterte, a firebrand nationalist who openly disapproves of the long-standing U.S. military alliance, unilaterally cancelled the Visiting Force Agreement last year in an angry response to an ally being denied a U.S. visa. The withdrawal period has been twice extended, however, to create what Philippine officials say is a window for better terms to be agreed.

  • Father of child with Down’s syndrome confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene over disabled slur at GOP meeting

    Georgia congresswoman ‘doesn't represent my son or my family’, says Republican after exchange

  • Nikki Haley says Trump won't run again: "He's fallen so far"

    Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said that she does not believe former President Trump will run for federal office again in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, telling Politico in an extensive profile: "I don't think he can. He's fallen so far."Why it matters: Haley has left little doubt that she will run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. The profile by Politico's Tim Alberta painted the picture of a staunch Republican who has wavered between defending and condemning her former boss — who still holds massive influence within the party's base.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBehind the scenes: "Since last fall, I've spent nearly six hours talking with Haley on-the-record," Alberta wrote. "I've also spoken with nearly 70 people who know her: friends, associates, donors, staffers, former colleagues. From those conversations, two things are clear. First, Nikki Haley is going to run for president in 2024. Second, she doesn't know which Nikki Haley will be on the ballot."The big picture: In December, before the Capitol riot, Haley defended Trump's refusal to concede defeat to Joe Biden and his indulgence in election conspiracy theories, blaming his lawyers for doing him "a disservice" by not telling him the truth of his loss."I understand the president. I understand that genuinely, to his core, he believes he was wronged," Haley told Politico in December. "This is not him making it up."She equated Trump's perception of the false election claims to a colorblind person, saying: "That would be like you saying that grass is blue and you genuinely believing it. Is it irresponsible that you’re colorblind and you truly believe that?"“There's nothing that you're ever going to do that's going to make him feel like he legitimately lost the election. He's got a big bully pulpit. He should be responsible with it," she added.After the riot, Haley told Politico in a subsequent interview that Trump had "let us down," referring to Republicans."He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him," she said. "And we can't let that ever happen again."The former governor of South Carolina specifically criticized Trump for turning on Vice President Pence in his campaign to force him to overturn the Electoral College vote, even though Pence lacked that constitutional authority to begin with."I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence, that he would do that to him," Haley said. "Like, I'm disgusted by it."Yes, but: Despite her harsh words for Trump's actions, Haley said that she believes impeachment is a "waste of time." Instead, she said Trump's isolation from mainstream politics is enough of a punishment."I think his business is suffering at this point. I think he’s lost any sort of political viability he was going to have. I think he's lost his social media, which meant the world to him. I mean, I think he's lost the things that really could have kept him moving."Worthy of your time: Read the full profile Go deeper: Nikki Haley's new PAC steers clear of Trump brandLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Hours after new CDC guidance for schools released, teachers give nod of approval

    The guidelines released Friday don't require Covid-19 vaccinations for all educators before returning to classrooms.