Handcuffs And Fingerprints

Valentine's Day ended in a knife fight and a ride to jail for one Visalia man.

At 5:42 p.m. Monday, Visalia police responded to a fight in the 400 block of North Akers Street. When officers arrived, they found a man had been stabbed during the brawl. It's unclear what sparked the argument.

Police swarmed the area of Willow Glen Elementary School and the nearby park where the fight broke out.

Paramedics also responded to the scene and rushed the victim to Kaweah Health Medical Center. The victim's condition wasn't released.

Police say they identified John Slavin, 57, as the suspect. Slavin was later found by police and arrested.

He was booked into Tulare County Pretrial Facility on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. His bail is set at $50,000.

Anyone with information about the brawl or stabbing is urged to call Visalia police at 734-8116.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Valentine's Day stabbing leads to arrest in Visalia