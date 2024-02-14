Valentine's Day at Vero Amore
In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, Vero Amore is gearing up to celebrate love in a deliciously unique way.
No worries: You can still order thoughtful presents for the ones you love most.
Steal someone's heart with these gift ideas from Walmart, Amazon and other quick-to-ship retailers.
The stories you need to start your day: Democrats’ special election win, self-love on Valentine’s Day and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Jennifer Lopez talks Ben Affleck and how decade-spanning love story inspired new film.
Calm is returning after hotter-than-expected inflation spooked the market, upending bets on interest-rate cuts.
We get a close look at the Tesla Cybertruck at the Chicago Auto Show. It seems fairly usable as a truck, but there are design concerns.
Democrat Tom Suozzi won the special election in New York’s Third Congressional District, defeating Republican Mazi Pilip in the race to replace George Santos, who was expelled from Congress in December.
Slack is rolling out a new AI bot to help users quickly summarize and search through their various chats and channels.
A new study indicates that Connecticut and Texas have the highest percentage of fatal car crashes involving drunk drivers.
In today's edition: Resetting the NBA MVP race, my new favorite Patrick Mahomes stat, German soccer's juggernaut, the only two winless D-I hoops teams, and more.
The McLaren MCL38 car wants to pick up from the team's success over the last half of last year, and get closer to the top three teams.
The U.S. Department of Defense is notifying tens of thousands of individuals that their personal information was exposed in an email data spill last year. According to the breach notification letter sent out to affected individuals on February 1, the Defense Intelligence Agency — the DOD's military intelligence agency — said, "numerous email messages were inadvertently exposed to the Internet by a service provider," between February 3 and February 20, 2023. TechCrunch has learned that the breach disclosure letters relate to an unsecured U.S. government cloud email server that was spilling sensitive emails to the open internet.
Kimi was disguised as an app that tests your eyesight by making you play spot the difference in similar photos, but it actually contained bootlegged movies and shows.
Before the world became fixated on artificial intelligence, thanks to generative AI's advances, cryptocurrency was the darling of many investors. Exactly how is Ultiverse using AI in its crypto-verse?
Champions League returns to the field for the Round of 16 this week. Here's what you need to know.
Fans say this silky serum 'plumps my skin and gives it a beautiful healthy glow!'
“I want them to know it’s good and healthy to feel and receive love from their partners when they grow up,” one dad says.
Elon Musk wants to get away from Delaware as fast as he can. It will take some convincing to get others in the corporate world to follow.
Mushrooms are having a moment. Whether it’s in the form of a functional beverage, using the mushroom root to make alternative protein, creating leather-like materials or just the mushroom itself, the fungi is gaining an audience. The London-based wellness brand is tapping into functional mushrooms and nootropics to create a line of powder blends that it touts enhances energy, relaxation, mood and general well-being.
Germany-based Earlybird Health announced the final closing of its second fund of €173 million (around $185 million). This is more than twice the size of Earlybird's first healthcare-focused fund, Health I, which reached €85 million at final closing. While both funds are similar in investment thesis and stage, this will enable Earlybird Health to write larger checks.